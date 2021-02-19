Metro & Crime

Ondo: ‘Arrest our monarch’s murderers, not cow’s killers’

Police invited leaders to Abuja over cow’s death –Community

Residents of Ifon in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday urged the police to arrest killers of their monarch, Oba Israel Adeusi. The Olufon of Ifon, Oba Adeusi, a first class monarch, was killed by suspected bandits about three months ago. But yesterday, the community accused the security agencies of plans to cover up the gruesome murder.

The residents said rather than arrest Adeusi’s murderers, the police had invited the leaders of the community over the death of a cow in a town outside their domain. The police have invited leaders of the community including a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Eni Olotu, to Abuja over the death of a cow in a neighbouring community. Other members of the community invited to Abuja over the cow’s death included High Chief Ekon, Chief Olijewu, Saliu Omotoso, and the chief hunter of the community. The residents said it was surprising to them that the police were pursuing supposed killers of a cow when they were yet to unravel those who killed their traditional ruler, since November last year.

The President of the Ifon Development Union, Chief Femi Awani, who spoke at a press briefing at Ifon, said the police invitation was based on a petition by one Abdulahi who claimed his cows were killed last month. He said those invited fell within the group of leaders temporarily holding forth following the death of Oba Adeusi. Awani said another petition by one Alhaji Usman prompted the police to deploy men from the FIB Tactical Command Squad to ensure the invited leaders go to Abuja to answer to the petition.

Awani noted that the thrust of the petition to the Force Headquarters was not only about killing of a cow but alleged criminal conspiracy, mischief, threat to life and attempted kidnapping. He said what aroused curiosity was that the content of the letter inviting the leaders was at variance with verbal narration of the policemen from Abuja. Awani appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IG), Adamu Mohammed, to investigate the authenticity of the letter which they saw as a ploy to intimidate them and forestall vilattempts at protecting their land.

The president wondered if the petition to the police was not a ploy to release some herders who were arrested for kidnapping around the community. He said: “Once we are sure the letter is authentic, we will go to Abuja. We are law-abiding citizens. The allegations are weighty. It is a painful thing for us. We would have been protesting but we are a peaceful people.

“Again, the question of who killed Olufon remains largely unresolved and no clue whatsoever from any of the security agencies as at today. On the other hand, the question of who killed the Fulani’s cows is being swiftly pursued under the guise of peace making. There can be no peace without justice.” Also, the Aremo of Ifon, Adegoke Adeusi, said it was shameful that the police could not arrest killers of the Ifon monarch and were chasing supposed killers of a cow.

He said: “Who is to be arrested? Is it the killers of our Oba or those alleged to have killed a cow? It is shameful. It is disgraceful. I was shocked when I heard that our leaders have been invited to come and answer for the killing of a cow. It is total injustice. An Oba was killed and they are now talking about cows.”

Similarly, Chief Ayayi Joseph said the place mentioned in the petition that the cows were killed belonged to another community. He said: “Where they killed the cow is not our land. They said we should go to Abuja to explain. We do not know anything about the killing of cows.

There was no fight. When they investigated we saw that the place is not our land. They invited our hunters, the herders could not identify them as those responsible. “A month later, they invited us and gave us a petition form to fill. Our names were not in the petition but they gave us forms to fill.”

Our Reporters

