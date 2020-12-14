Metro & Crime

Ondo Assembly bows to court orders, recalls suspended lawmakers

After weeks of ignoring two court judgements, the Ondo State House of Assembly on Monday finally complied with the order of courts that four suspended lawmakers of the Assembly be reinstated.

It was learnt that the move by the leadership of the Assembly to allow the lawmakers resume plenary was not unconnected with the summons of the Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun and three others by an Ondo State High Court for allegedly committing contempt of court.

 

The four suspended lawmakers who were reinstated were the former Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, Favour Tomomewo, Adewinle Adewale Williams and Akinrindibo Leonard.

 

Earlier, Oleyeloogun alongside the Clerk of the Assembly, Bode Adeyelu, Parliamentary Secretary, Prince Abayomi Akinruntan, and the Deputy Majority Leader, Oladiji Olamide Adesanmi had been served Form 49 (contempt of court committal) by the Ondo State High Court over the development.

 

Also, on November 26, Form 48 was served on the Assembly as notice to obey the court judgement with the Speaker and the three others set to be arraigned in court on December 17, 2020.

 

The lawmakers were suspended over their alleged refusal to sign the impeachment notice against the embattled deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi.

 

Following their suspension, the lawmakers approached an Ondo State High Court where they got judgement in their favour, but the leadership of the Assembly turned a blind eye to the judgement as the lawmakers were prevented from gaining entry into the Assembly.

