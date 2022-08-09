Politics

Ondo Assembly declares two lawmakers’ seats vacant

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Seats of two lawmakers have been declared vacant by the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The affected lawmakers are Favour Towomewo representing Ilaje constituency 2 and a lawmaker representing Ese Odo constituency, Success Torhukerhijo.

According to the Assembly, the move was taken based on the alleged anti party activities of the two lawmakers.

The Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, who disclosed this at the plenary, further stated that the Assembly had received letters from the ward level of the two lawmakers addressed to the Chairman, All Progressives Congress and subsequently sent to the House.

After declaring the seats vacant, Oleyelogun, who read the letter through the Clerk of the House, Mr Taye Benjamin, ordered that a letter be forwarded to the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

APC running scared since we moved to PDP –Adediran

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

Lead Visioner of Lagos4Lagos, a group within the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, believes that the state’s chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is devoid of godfatherism. Adediran stressed that the party has potentials for the people of the city. He speaks with Oladipupo Awojobi […]
Politics

2023: Mimiko, Jegede, Ajayi at crossroads

Posted on Author BABATOPE OKEOWO

BABATOPE OKEOWO writes on the three political gladiators that were involved in the last governorship election in Ondo State in different capacities. While two contested as candidates, the other played the role of a supporter. He reports on the likelihood of the gladiators sliding into political oblivion if they remain divided the way they were […]
Politics

Enoidem: Nepotism has become state policy under Buhari

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem is the National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview with TONY ANICHEBE, he speaks on the state of the nation, recent developments in main opposition party and the 2023 governorship election in Akwa Ibom State, among other issues   What is your take on the judgement of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica