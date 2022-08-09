Ondo Assembly declares two lawmakers’ seats vacant

Seats of two lawmakers have been declared vacant by the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The affected lawmakers are Favour Towomewo representing Ilaje constituency 2 and a lawmaker representing Ese Odo constituency, Success Torhukerhijo.

According to the Assembly, the move was taken based on the alleged anti party activities of the two lawmakers.

The Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, who disclosed this at the plenary, further stated that the Assembly had received letters from the ward level of the two lawmakers addressed to the Chairman, All Progressives Congress and subsequently sent to the House.

After declaring the seats vacant, Oleyelogun, who read the letter through the Clerk of the House, Mr Taye Benjamin, ordered that a letter be forwarded to the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...