Ondo Assembly lifts lawmakers’ suspension

After weeks of shunning two court judgements, the Ondo State House of Assembly yesterday finally complied with the order of courts compelling it to reinstate four suspended lawmakers..

 

However, the leadership of the Assembly to allow the lawmakers resume plenary was not unconnected with a summons on Speaker Bamidele Oleyelogun and three others by an Ondo State High Court for allegedly committing contempt of court.

 

The four suspended lawmakers, who were reinstated, were former Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, Favour Tomomewo, Adewinle Adewale Williams and Akinrindibo Leonard.

 

Oleyeloogun alongside the Clerk of the Assembly, Bode Adeyelu, Parliamentary Secretary, Prince Abayomi Akinruntan and the Deputy Majority Leader, Oladiji Olamide Adesanmi had been served Form 49 (contempt of court committal) by the Ondo State High Court over the development.

 

Also, on November 26, Form 48 was served on the Assembly as notice to obey the court judgement with the Speaker and the three others set to be arraigned in court on December 17, 2020.

 

The lawmakers were suspended over their alleged refusal to sign an impeachment notice against Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi.

