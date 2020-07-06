Ondo Assembly plots Akeredolu’s Deputy’s removal

•Deputy insists on 21-day ultimatum to transmit power

Plots yesterday heightened in Ondo State to sack deputy governor Agboola Ajayi following his running battle with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the state’s House of Assembly may have put machinery in motion to impeach him.

According to findings, the impeachment proceedings against Ajayi might kick start today at the hallowed chamber of the House of Assembly.

This was followed a dramatic sudden recall of the 26 lawmakers who had been on recess to immediately resume legislative duties at the Assembly.

Clerk of the Assembly, Mr. Bode Adeyelu had in a message sent to the legislators which was obtained by New Telegraph directed them to ensure compliance with the directive given by Speaker Bamidele Oleyelogun.

It reads: “This is to inform all Honourable members of the Ondo State House of Assembly that following the expiration of your recess on Friday, 3rd July, 2020, l have been directed by the Rt. Honourable Speaker Oleyelogun Bamidele David to enjoin you to resume for legislative duties on Monday, 6th July, 2020.

“All Honourable members are to please treat this information as very important.” However, a source in the Assembly disclosed that top on the agenda of what would be deliberated at the floor of the House would be the trending issues in the state, particularly the deputy governor’s angle.

The source added that there was likelihood that the Assembly may initiate impeachment proceedings against Ajayi.

Ajayi defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to run for the governorship ticket of the party even as he insisted that he would not resign his position as deputy governor.

Meanwhile, Ajayi had accused his boss of doling out N10 million each to the lawmakers for his impeachment.

Also, Ajayi yesterday, maintained that the 21-day ultimatum given to Akeredolu to transmit power to him as acting governor was duly back up by the Constitution.

