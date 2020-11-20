News

Ondo Assembly shuns court order, bars reinstated lawmakers from House

Notwithstanding an order of the Appeal Court, compelling the Ondo State House of Assembly to reinstate suspended lawmakers by allowing them to resume legislative duties without hindrance, the lawmakers were yesterday barred from entering the Assembly’s complex.

The lawmakers, who arrived at the main gate of the state legislature, were prevented from gaining entrance by security men allegedly on the order of the Speaker of the Assembly, Bamidele Oloyeloogun.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, the state capital had on Wednesday dismissed a stay of execution filed by the state House of Assembly challenging the judgement of the High Court reinstating the three lawmakers.

The lawmakers Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, Favour Tomomewo and Wale Williams were on 8th July, 2020 suspended indefinitely by the leadership of the Assembly over what was described as unparliamentary act and gross misconduct.

Following their suspension, the lawmakers proceeded to an Akure High Court where they obtained a judgment after Justice Ademola Bola described their suspension as illegal, null and void and of no effect. Speaking on the development yesterday, Ogundeji said the Assembly leadership had involved in contempt of the court as it ordered the security of the Assembly to bar them from going into the Assembly complex to perform their legislative duties despite having a court judgement.

