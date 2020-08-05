News

Ondo Assembly suspends another lawmaker

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comments Off on Ondo Assembly suspends another lawmaker

Ondo State House of Assembly, yesterday suspended its Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Tomide Akinribido for an alleged gross misconduct. Akinrinido, who is the only lawmaker on the platform of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), represented Ondo West Constituency. He got the Assembly’s axe for allegedly engaging in an act capable of ridiculing the Assembly by using vulgar words on some members of the Assembly as well as in the hallowed chamber. His suspension was coming a few weeks after three lawmakers of the State House of Assembly were suspended for gross misconduct. The Assembly had suspended three lawmakers earlier. Already suspended were the Deputy Speaker of the House, IrojuOgundeji, FavourTomomewo and Williams Adewinle. However, according to a source within the House of Assembly, Akinribido’s suspension might not be unconnected with the impeachment moves by the lawmakers in the House of Assembly. He explained that the suspended lawmaker had allegedly used foul languages on his colleagues, lambasting them for their involvement in the impeachment moves, condemning their actions over the impeachment process against the deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi.

He said Akinribido had called on the leadership of the House to suspend him should they feel threatened with his position on the impeachment moves embarked upon by the lawmakers. Shortly after, Akinribido was ordered to drop all official documents in his care while he was ordered to abstain from the premises of the Assembly complex while the suspension lasted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ex-NNPC GMD, Dawha, dies

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Joseph Dawha, is dead. Dawha is the second former GMD of the corporation to die in the last five months. Dawha replaced Andrew Yakubu as GMD in 2014.   The NNPC GMD, Mallam Mele Kyari, who announced Dawha’s death in his Twitter handle, […]
News

12 deaths recorded as daily COVID-19 infection rate drops below 500

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twelve new deaths were recorded as newly confirmed coronavirus infection cases dropped to 454 on Friday. However, according to the latest figures released Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) the total confirmed cases in the country now stands at 27,564 in 35 states and the FCT, while those that have […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG halts schools’ resumption, stops WASCE

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Adamu: We’ll rather lose a year than exposing children to danger The Federal Government has reversed its earlier directive on the resumption of schools in the country. It said that students and pupils in graduating classes who were billed to resume for revision classes preparatory to their final examinations will no longer be allowed to […]

%d bloggers like this: