Ondo Assembly suspends another lawmaker

Ondo State House of Assembly, yesterday suspended its Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Tomide Akinribido for an alleged gross misconduct. Akinrinido, who is the only lawmaker on the platform of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), represented Ondo West Constituency. He got the Assembly’s axe for allegedly engaging in an act capable of ridiculing the Assembly by using vulgar words on some members of the Assembly as well as in the hallowed chamber. His suspension was coming a few weeks after three lawmakers of the State House of Assembly were suspended for gross misconduct. The Assembly had suspended three lawmakers earlier. Already suspended were the Deputy Speaker of the House, IrojuOgundeji, FavourTomomewo and Williams Adewinle. However, according to a source within the House of Assembly, Akinribido’s suspension might not be unconnected with the impeachment moves by the lawmakers in the House of Assembly. He explained that the suspended lawmaker had allegedly used foul languages on his colleagues, lambasting them for their involvement in the impeachment moves, condemning their actions over the impeachment process against the deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi.

He said Akinribido had called on the leadership of the House to suspend him should they feel threatened with his position on the impeachment moves embarked upon by the lawmakers. Shortly after, Akinribido was ordered to drop all official documents in his care while he was ordered to abstain from the premises of the Assembly complex while the suspension lasted.

Like this: Like Loading...