Ondo auto crash leaves three dead, two injured

Three persons Thursday lost their lives following a fatal road crash that occurred in Oba-Ile, in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State. The accident left two others critically injured.

Those who died in the crash were two young males and a girl while the fourth occupant of one of the vehicles involved in the accident was said to be in critical condition.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident which occurred around Jojein along Oba-Ile/Airport Road, involved a Toyota Corolla car with number plate APP 91 GR and a bullion van belonging to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), with registration number JTA 478 AA.

One of the eyewitnesses said that the Toyota Corolla car was on a top speed coming from the Akure end of the road when he approached the sharp bend at Jojein when he suddenly lost control of the car.

The eyewitness added after approaching the bend, the driver of the corolla swerved to the other lane and rammed into the truck coming from the Airport end of the road.

He said: “The guy that drove the corolla was on top speed when he suddenly jumped the median from his own lane and hit the blue truck coming on its own lane.

“Upon the impact the truck tumbled and a girl who was sitting in front of the car flew out and hit her head on the ground and she died instantly. I believed she was not wearing her seat belt.

“On getting to the car, we discovered that only one person was still gasping for breath while the others had already stopped breathing. All the occupants of the corolla were very young.”

Following the impact, the truck tumbled with its driver also sustaining serious injuries.

