Ondo: Bank robbers kill policeman, Elizade varsity PRO, rider

Armed robbers, who raided a branch of a first generation bank at Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday, killed three people. The victims were identified as a journalist, a policeman and a motorcyclist otherwise called Okada rider. The journalist, Bunmi Afuye, used to work with one of the Ondo State-owned radio stations before his appointment as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, less than a month ago. Three other people were hit by stray bullets from the guns of the robbers who reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The robbers broke the bullet-proof door of the bank with dynamite before they gained entry into the banking hall. A witness said the okada rider and the Elizade University PRO were passing by when they ran into the rob-bers while the operation was ongoing. Afuye was said to be coming from Akure where he went to anchor a programme when he ran into the robbers. The two civilians were said to have been killed by stray bullets while the policeman was killed by the dynamite. A resident of the community, who was inside the bank, said the robbers, numbering launched the attack about 3pm and started shooting indiscriminately to scare people away.

He said: “I was inside the bank when they (robbers) came. Immediately they came, all of us lied down. They started shouting ‘where is the manager? Where is the manager?’ “They later got the key of the vault and packed the money there. But they were not satisfied with what they saw. They opened the Automated Teller Machine (ATM), but there was no enough money there.

Infuriated, they shouted ‘where is the money?’ It seemed they didn’t get their target. After they took the money, they went out angrily. They started shooting to escape.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tee-Leo Ikoro, said a team of policemen had been deployed to the community. The PPRO said investigations had commenced into the robbery.

