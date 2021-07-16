Metro & Crime

Ondo: Bank robbers kill policeman, Elizade varsity PRO, rider

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Armed robbers, who raided a branch of a first generation bank at Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday, killed three people. The victims were identified as a journalist, a policeman and a motorcyclist otherwise called Okada rider. The journalist, Bunmi Afuye, used to work with one of the Ondo State-owned radio stations before his appointment as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, less than a month ago. Three other people were hit by stray bullets from the guns of the robbers who reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The robbers broke the bullet-proof door of the bank with dynamite before they gained entry into the banking hall. A witness said the okada rider and the Elizade University PRO were passing by when they ran into the rob-bers while the operation was ongoing. Afuye was said to be coming from Akure where he went to anchor a programme when he ran into the robbers. The two civilians were said to have been killed by stray bullets while the policeman was killed by the dynamite. A resident of the community, who was inside the bank, said the robbers, numbering launched the attack about 3pm and started shooting indiscriminately to scare people away.

He said: “I was inside the bank when they (robbers) came. Immediately they came, all of us lied down. They started shouting ‘where is the manager? Where is the manager?’ “They later got the key of the vault and packed the money there. But they were not satisfied with what they saw. They opened the Automated Teller Machine (ATM), but there was no enough money there.

Infuriated, they shouted ‘where is the money?’ It seemed they didn’t get their target. After they took the money, they went out angrily. They started shooting to escape.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tee-Leo Ikoro, said a team of policemen had been deployed to the community. The PPRO said investigations had commenced into the robbery.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu mourns dead victims, blames crisis on fake news

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sympathised with the families of those who lost their lives across the state in the #EndSARS protests which led to wanton destruction of lives and property. The governor said that the mayhem that happened served as a catalyst that fueled anger and looting by thugs […]
Metro & Crime

Again, fire destroys property in Otukpo main market

Posted on Author Reporter

*LG chair sympathizes with traders   Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi   Another fire outbreak, in the wee hours of Wednesday hit a section of the Otukpo main market, close to Lagos Line, and destroyed goods worth millions of naira. The fire, according to witnesses, started and quickly spread due to the dry weather, as traders struggled […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen invade Kaduna village, kill 19, sack 30 communities

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

No fewer than 19 persons were killed by armed bandits in Kutemeshi village of Kuyello District in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State. PRNigeria gathered that the bandits invaded the community in Kaduna State around 5pm on Saturday.   A youth leader in the community who spoke to PRNigeria in a phone interview disclosed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica