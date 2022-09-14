Ondo bans nightclubbing, restricts Okada

The Ondo State Government has placed restrictions on commercial motorcycle (Okada) operations and nightclubbing in the 18 local government areas. It also ordered a clampdown on unregistered vehicles and vehicles without tinted permits. In a statement on Tuesday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters and Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, said that motorcycle operations outside 6 am-6 pm as well as nightclubbing beyond midnight will no longer be tolerated. Adeleye said: “In furtherance of the current administration’s efforts to rid the state of criminally- minded persons or groups, law enforcement agencies are to resume enforcement on the ban on motorcycle operations

