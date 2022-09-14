Ondo bans nightclubbing, restricts Okada

The Ondo State Government has placed restrictions on commercial motorcycle (Okada) operations and nightclubbing in the 18 local government areas. It also ordered a clampdown on unregistered vehicles and vehicles without tinted permits. In a statement on Tuesday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters and Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, said that motorcycle operations outside 6 am-6 pm as well as nightclubbing beyond midnight will no longer be tolerated. Adeleye said: “In furtherance of the current administration’s efforts to rid the state of criminally- minded persons or groups, law enforcement agencies are to resume enforcement on the ban on motorcycle operations
COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu okays N200m for mgt in LUTH, FMC
Lagos State Governor,Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said that his administration has approved the sum of N200 million for the management of COVID-19 in the Federal Government-owned centres following the rising cases of the pandemic in the state. The governor, who also expressed dismay over noncompliance with the COVID- 19 prevention protocols by the residents […]
Ilara Kingdom: Oonirisa Confers Chieftaincy On Gbajabiamila, Foli Coker, Others At Alara’s First Enthronement Anniversary
Ilara Kingdom in Epe Area of Lagos State was a beehive of joyful activities on Thursday August 19, 2021 as His Imperial Eminence, Ooni of Ife and Adimula of Yorubaland, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, installed some eminent personalities with honorary chieftaincy titles in commemoration of the first anniversary of the enthronment of […]
Lawan moves to probe Pay-TV tariff hike
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday constituted a seven-man ad-hoc committee to probe the tariff hike introduced by pay-tv service providers operating in the country. This was as the senate directed all pay-tv service providers to immediately review their bouquet prices downwardsintandemwiththeprevailing realityof theeconomic situation in Nigeria. While announcing the composition of the […]
