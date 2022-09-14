News

Ondo bans nightclubbing, restricts Okada

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

The Ondo State Government has placed restrictions on commercial motorcycle (Okada) operations and nightclubbing in the 18 local government areas. It also ordered a clampdown on unregistered vehicles and vehicles without tinted permits. In a statement on Tuesday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters and Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, said that motorcycle operations outside 6 am-6 pm as well as nightclubbing beyond midnight will no longer be tolerated. Adeleye said: “In furtherance of the current administration’s efforts to rid the state of criminally- minded persons or groups, law enforcement agencies are to resume enforcement on the ban on motorcycle operations

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu okays N200m for mgt in LUTH, FMC

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor,Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said that his administration has approved the sum of N200 million for the management of COVID-19 in the Federal Government-owned centres following the rising cases of the pandemic in the state.   The governor, who also expressed dismay over noncompliance with the COVID- 19 prevention protocols by the residents […]
News

Ilara Kingdom: Oonirisa Confers Chieftaincy On Gbajabiamila, Foli Coker, Others At Alara’s First Enthronement Anniversary

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Ilara Kingdom in Epe Area of Lagos State was a beehive of joyful activities on Thursday August 19, 2021 as His Imperial Eminence, Ooni of Ife and Adimula of Yorubaland, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, installed some eminent personalities with honorary chieftaincy titles in commemoration of the first anniversary of the enthronment of […]
News

Lawan moves to probe Pay-TV tariff hike

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday constituted a seven-man ad-hoc committee to probe the tariff hike introduced by pay-tv service providers operating in the country. This was as the senate directed all pay-tv service providers to immediately review their bouquet prices downwardsintandemwiththeprevailing realityof theeconomic situation in Nigeria. While announcing the composition of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica