Ondo bans tipper, quarry operations over hike in cost of sharp sand

The Ondo State government yesterday ordered the immediate ban of activities of tippers and quarry operators across the state, following the sudden increment in the price of sharp sand. According to Doyin Odebowale, the Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the move became imperative after the Association of Tippers and Quarry Owners of Nigeria in the state failed to revert to the old price of sharp sand. This was just as the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state described the ban by the state government as timely and appropriate. It was gathered that the tippers and quarry operators had hiked the price of sharp sand by 120 per cent, with a double tipper load of the product increased from N30,000 to N60,000, while the smaller one, which was previously sold for N20,000 was jerked to N30,000.

