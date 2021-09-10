News

Ondo bans unions over soaring food prices

In a bid to protect residents of Ondo State amid soaring prices of goods and services, the state government on Thursday banned the activities of Trading Unions and Associations under the umbrella of Ondo State United Artisan Group. The unions were barred from fixing and enforcing uniform prices of goods and services. According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, the decision was taken in the overall socio-economic interest of the people of the state. The statement said: “Government had before now watched with discomfort and dismay the economic suffocation of the people with an unimaginable increase in prices of goods and services in markets, shops and other sales outlets across the state.”

