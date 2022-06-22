Ondo begins planting of 3m trees

The Ondo State government yesterday commenced the planting of about three million trees across the state. The Commissioner for Environment, Sunday Akinwalire, said at a ceremony in Oba Ile, the project would beautify the state and secure its environment. He said a safe environment was key to the continued survival of humanity, adding that the need to preserve the environment was not negotiable. He urged residents to support the government’s effort to promote a cleaner and healthier environment. The commissioner said: “It is our duty to promote environmental cleanliness. We must do everything possible to make our environment neater and safer. “It is environmentally unfriendly to dump refuse anyhow; we shouldn’t also block water channels. Let’s support the on-going beautification project.”

