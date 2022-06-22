News

Ondo begins planting of 3m trees

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Ondo State government yesterday commenced the planting of about three million trees across the state. The Commissioner for Environment, Sunday Akinwalire, said at a ceremony in Oba Ile, the project would beautify the state and secure its environment. He said a safe environment was key to the continued survival of humanity, adding that the need to preserve the environment was not negotiable. He urged residents to support the government’s effort to promote a cleaner and healthier environment. The commissioner said: “It is our duty to promote environmental cleanliness. We must do everything possible to make our environment neater and safer. “It is environmentally unfriendly to dump refuse anyhow; we shouldn’t also block water channels. Let’s support the on-going beautification project.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Congo Republic opposition presidential candidate, Kolelas, dies at 61

Posted on Author Reporter

    The main opposition challenger in Congo Republic’s March 21 presidential election Guy Brice Parfiat Kolelas who was sick in hospital with COVID-19 has died at 61, a spokesman said on Monday. Kolelas’s election campaign said on Sunday that the former minister was in hospital with COVID-19 and could be evacuated to France, reports […]
News

Google opens applications for Africa Accelerator Programme

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Global tech giant, Google, has opened applications for its three-month virtual Africa accelerator programme. With this, startups located in Algeria, Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe can now submit their applications. According to Google, successful early-growth stage startup applicants (from seed to […]
News

Osinbajo calls for innovative infrastructure financing to bridge $3trn gap

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has called for innovative infrastructure financing models in order to bridge the $3 trillion gap in the sector. This came as he gave the assurance that the proposed N15 trillion Infrastructure Fund (Infraco) would be operated transparently by professionals. Osinbajo said this yesterday in his remarks at a webinar organised by Bureau […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica