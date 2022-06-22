Ondo begins planting of 3m trees

The Ondo State government yesterday commenced the planting of about three million trees across the state. The Commissioner for Environment, Sunday Akinwalire, said at a ceremony in Oba Ile, the project would beautify the state and secure its environment. He said a safe environment was key to the continued survival of humanity, adding that the need to preserve the environment was not negotiable. He urged residents to support the government’s effort to promote a cleaner and healthier environment. The commissioner said: “It is our duty to promote environmental cleanliness. We must do everything possible to make our environment neater and safer. “It is environmentally unfriendly to dump refuse anyhow; we shouldn’t also block water channels. Let’s support the on-going beautification project.”
Related Articles
COVID-19: Congo Republic opposition presidential candidate, Kolelas, dies at 61
The main opposition challenger in Congo Republic’s March 21 presidential election Guy Brice Parfiat Kolelas who was sick in hospital with COVID-19 has died at 61, a spokesman said on Monday. Kolelas’s election campaign said on Sunday that the former minister was in hospital with COVID-19 and could be evacuated to France, reports […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Google opens applications for Africa Accelerator Programme
Global tech giant, Google, has opened applications for its three-month virtual Africa accelerator programme. With this, startups located in Algeria, Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe can now submit their applications. According to Google, successful early-growth stage startup applicants (from seed to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Osinbajo calls for innovative infrastructure financing to bridge $3trn gap
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has called for innovative infrastructure financing models in order to bridge the $3 trillion gap in the sector. This came as he gave the assurance that the proposed N15 trillion Infrastructure Fund (Infraco) would be operated transparently by professionals. Osinbajo said this yesterday in his remarks at a webinar organised by Bureau […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)