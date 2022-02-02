Ondo by-election: Alade defeats 7 others to emerge APC candidate

Ahead of February 26 House of Representatives by-election for Akure North/South federal constituency, Mr. Mayokun Lawson-Alade, popularly known as known as ‘LAAF’, yesterday emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) indirect primary election.

Alade, a green horn, defeated seven other contestants who include former member of the House of Representatives and Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde and former member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Ademola Adegoroye, He also defeated the former Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole, Director of Administration in the Senate, Mr. Dennis Fadairo, former lawmaker, Hon. Abiodun Derin Adesida, a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Sunday Olajide and Mr. Emmanuel Owoyemi Lawson-Alade who polled 305 out of the 702 votes, while Olatunji-Ohwovoriole scored 196 votes, Adegoroye, 66 votes, Olajide 13 votes and Abegunde 56

