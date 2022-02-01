Ondo by-election: Alade defeats seven others to emerge APC’s candidate

Ahead of the February 26 House of Representatives by-election for Akure North/South federal constituency, Mr. Mayokun Lawson-Alade, popularly known as ‘LAAF’, on Tuesday emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) indirect primary election.

Alade, a green horn, defeated seven other contestants who included former member of the House of Representatives and Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde and former member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Ademola Adegoroye.

He also defeated the former Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole, Director of Administration in the Senate, Mr. Dennis Fadairo, former lawmaker, Hon. Abiodun Derin Adesida, a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Sunday Olajide and Mr. Emmanuel Owoyemi

Lawson Alade polled 305 out of the 702 votes cast, while Olatunji-Ohwovoriole scored 196 votes, Adegoroye had 66 votes, Olajide 13 votes and Abegunde 56

Others: Fadairo scored 43 votes, Owoyemi four votes, Adesida 16 votes and three voided votes

Announcing the result, the outgoing Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Nkem Okeke, who is the Chairman of the Committee for the primary election, said: “Base on the electoral process Mayokun Lawson-Alade emerged as the winner of the election.

The House of Representatives seat for the Akure South/North became vacant following the death of Hon Adedayo Omolafe in August 2021.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has earlier declared that he has no preferred candidate among the aspirants jostling for the ticket of the APC for the Akure federal constituency by-election.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...