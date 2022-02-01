Metro & Crime

Ondo by-election: Alade defeats seven others to emerge APC’s candidate

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Ahead of the February 26 House of Representatives by-election for Akure North/South federal constituency, Mr. Mayokun Lawson-Alade, popularly known as ‘LAAF’, on Tuesday emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) indirect primary election.

Alade, a green horn, defeated seven other contestants who included former member of the House of Representatives and Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde and former member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Ademola Adegoroye.

He also defeated the former Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole, Director of Administration in the Senate, Mr. Dennis Fadairo, former lawmaker, Hon. Abiodun Derin Adesida, a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Sunday Olajide and Mr. Emmanuel Owoyemi

Lawson Alade polled 305 out of the 702 votes cast, while Olatunji-Ohwovoriole scored 196 votes, Adegoroye had 66 votes, Olajide 13 votes and Abegunde 56

Others: Fadairo scored 43 votes, Owoyemi four votes, Adesida 16 votes and three voided votes

Announcing the result, the outgoing Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Nkem Okeke, who is the Chairman of the Committee for the primary election, said: “Base on the electoral process Mayokun Lawson-Alade emerged as the winner of the election.

The House of Representatives seat for the Akure South/North became vacant following the death of Hon Adedayo Omolafe in August 2021.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has earlier declared that he has no preferred candidate among the aspirants jostling for the ticket of the APC for the Akure federal constituency by-election.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom community residents move about with guns –LG chair

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Residents of Nkari in Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State now go about with weapons. The local government Chairman, Mr. Israel Idaisin, disclosed this yesterday while appealing to the Federal Government to intervene in the protracted boundary dispute between the people of Nkari and their neighbours at Usaka Uko in Ikwuano Local Government […]
Metro & Crime

Robbers snatch nursing mother’s car in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Robbers yesterday dispossessed a nursing mother of her car on Sakponba Road in Benin, Edo State. The incident occurred on the Murtala Mohammed Way, popularly known as MM Way, end of Sakponba Road. Attacks by armed robbers have crippled nightlife and other social and economic activities in Benin at its environs. Yesterday, the robbers swooped […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

#EndSARS: Protests ground Nigeria

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla, Adewale Momoh, Sola Adeyemo, Uchenna Inya, Caleb Onwe, Olufemi Adediran and Lateef Dada

Sanwo-Olu raises panel, floats victims’ trust fund Nigerians have right to protest -Senate President Protest, lesson for leaders, says Makinde Thousands of demonstrators marched on the streets of major cities in several states of the federation yesterday in continuation of the #EndSARS protests. From Lagos to Port Harcourt in Rivers State, Ibadan in Oyo State, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica