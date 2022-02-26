Metro & Crime

Ondo by-election: D’Gov distributed money in our polling units, created tension – Voters

…as youths chase APC candidate from polling unit over allegation of vote-buying

Adewale Momoh, Akure

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Ayedatiwa, has been accused by voters in the Akure North/South Constituency by-election that took place on Saturday of allegedly distributing money in some polling units during the election.

According to some of the voters, the arrival of the deputy governor at Ward 9, Unit 3, Saint Paul Primary School, Oba-Ile in Akure North Local Area of Ondo created tension at the polling unit.

This was just as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mayokun Alade, was chased out of his polling unit by voters over suspicion of vote buying.

Ayadatiwa, who arrived at the polling unit in his G-Wagon Mercedes Benz with covered number plates, was there for about 27 minutes before taking his leave.

The arrival of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s deputy, who is from Ilaje Local Government, was said to have emboldened some thugs who made move to snatch the ballot boxes but were resisted by youths who maintained that they will not be intimidated by anyone.

One of the voters, a female, who was obviously furious at the development, said they would not allow any body snatch any ballot box.

She said: “We saw him (deputy governor) he came to share money, let them share any amount, he would fail. This is a PDP unit, we won’t allow them to snatch any ballot box.”

But when contacted, the deputy, who was seen by New Telegraph at the unit, denied that he went there.

He said: “It is not true. How can I go around distributing money. What is my own with that? Anyone that says so should bring evidence where they saw me distributing money.

“I live outside government house. I live among the people, so I don’t live in government house for now. So if anybody says they saw me, maybe around my area. I don’t understand what they are saying.”

However, the immediate past Commissioner for Works in the state and current serving member on the board of SUBEB, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye confirmed the presence of the deputy governor at the polling unit.

 

