News

Ondo by-election: Group accusåes minister of plotting to impose candidate

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

A group within the Ondo State All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Tayo Alasoadura, is planning to impose a candidate on the party for the February 26 Akure South/ North by-election. According to the Concerned Youths of Ondo State, the said move will affect the APC during the polls.

In a statement by the Chairman of the group, Nukas, claimed the minister had been calling delegates to vote for a particular aspirant relatively unknown to the people and members of the party ahead of the primary. He emphasised that despite the assurance by the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to give room to free, fair and credible primary as well as erasing the fear of imposing any on the aspirants, Alasoadura had been moving around threatening delegates ahead of the election. The group also called on Alasoadura to play the role of leader and desist from any form of imposition as it called on all ward delegates to ignore the call by the minister.

But Alasoadura debunked the allegation, saying it is aimed at smearing his image. He said the governor and the leadership of the party met with all the 14 aspirants jostling for the seat in order to reduce the number and not to cause problems.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

SIFAX begins dredging to berth container barges

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

SIFAX Group has begun the dredging of waterside of one of its terminals in preparation for berthing of barges at the terminal. It was leant that the decision to dredge the waterside was part of efforts to grow profitability in 2021, Its Officer, Corporate Communications, Philips Ojo, said in Lagos that SBT Trinity terminal had […]
News

Your mental state pays the price as brand influencer – Papaya Ex

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The new goldmine in the entertainment space is brand endorsements either as a brand influencer or a brand ambassador. Some stakeholders in Nollywood have even cried out that many of their practitioners are abandoning making movies for brand endorsement. The simple reason is that it pays far more than acting or making movies. But what […]
News

UK jails 2 Nigerians over £489,000 COVID-19 loan fraud

Posted on Author dubuisi Ugah

The United Kingdom has jailed two Nigerians for defrauding the government to the tune of £489,000 (about N259 million at official exchange rate) under the coronavirus (COVID-19) relief ‘Bounce Back loan’ scheme. The United Kingdom (U.K) Metropolitan Police has said the convicts exploited the government scheme by creating fake businesses using the identities of real […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica