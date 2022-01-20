Ondo by-election: Group accusåes minister of plotting to impose candidate

A group within the Ondo State All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Tayo Alasoadura, is planning to impose a candidate on the party for the February 26 Akure South/ North by-election. According to the Concerned Youths of Ondo State, the said move will affect the APC during the polls.

In a statement by the Chairman of the group, Nukas, claimed the minister had been calling delegates to vote for a particular aspirant relatively unknown to the people and members of the party ahead of the primary. He emphasised that despite the assurance by the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to give room to free, fair and credible primary as well as erasing the fear of imposing any on the aspirants, Alasoadura had been moving around threatening delegates ahead of the election. The group also called on Alasoadura to play the role of leader and desist from any form of imposition as it called on all ward delegates to ignore the call by the minister.

But Alasoadura debunked the allegation, saying it is aimed at smearing his image. He said the governor and the leadership of the party met with all the 14 aspirants jostling for the seat in order to reduce the number and not to cause problems.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...