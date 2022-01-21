Ondo by-election: PDP promises level playing field

Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday promised to create a level playing field for aspirants in the primary ahead of the January 26 Akure North and South House of Representatives bye-election. The Chairman of the party, Fatai Adams, denied the reports that they had agreed on a particular candidate for the election. Speaking after Mr Olumuyiwa Adu collected his Expression of Interest and nomination forms from the party secretariat, Adams said whoever wins the party primary would win the election. He said: “We are hopeful of winning the bye-election. There is no gainsaying the seat belongs to the PDP in terms of membership and popularity. “The PDP is the only party that people are waiting for.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...