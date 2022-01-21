Ondo by-election: PDP promises level playing field

Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday promised to create a level playing field for aspirants in the primary ahead of the January 26 Akure North and South House of Representatives bye-election. The Chairman of the party, Fatai Adams, denied the reports that they had agreed on a particular candidate for the election. Speaking after Mr Olumuyiwa Adu collected his Expression of Interest and nomination forms from the party secretariat, Adams said whoever wins the party primary would win the election. He said: “We are hopeful of winning the bye-election. There is no gainsaying the seat belongs to the PDP in terms of membership and popularity. “The PDP is the only party that people are waiting for.”
Related Articles
Kogi: NUJ, NGE warn politicians against destructive politics ahead of 2023
The Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ) and Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) have warned politicians against what they described as politics of destruction ahead of the 2023 general elections. They gave the warn ing at a special reception by the Crime Reporters Association Of Nigeria (CRAN) in honour of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Airlines’ union condemns treatment of Nigerian carriers by foreign nations
The umbrella body for all airlines in Nigeria, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has condemned the treatment of Nigerian carriers by some countries. But the AON stressed that it is not opposed to other foreign airlines operating in Nigeria. The group commended the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Abubakar Sirika, for standing up for Nigeria’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Misconduct: Police commission vows to sanction errant officers
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has warned officers against breaching approved laws and regulations guiding their present engagements, vowing to sanction those found wanting. Head of Information and Public Relations of the Commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said the warning followed reports of professional misconduct against operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS). “The Police […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)