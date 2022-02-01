News

Ondo bye-election: APC, PDP set for primaries with 13 aspirants

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE Comment(0)

With less than a month to the February 26, bye-election for the Akure South/North Federal Constituency in Ondo state, the two major political parties in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have slated their primaries for today (Tuesday) and Thursday.

 

The two political parties adopting indirect mode of primary for the exercise. With no fewer than 715 delegates participating in the APC primary, eight eligible aspirants had been cleared to contest during the primary slated to hold today at Dome International Event Center in Akure, the state capital.

 

According to the Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Alex Kalejaye, who confirmed the number of aspirants for the election said the provisions in Electoral Act allow political parties to produce  their candidates for the bye-election between February 1 to 6.

 

Also speaking the PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Kennedy Peretei, confirmed that five aspirants will contest for the position during the party’s primary, stating that none among the aspirants has withdrawn from the race.

 

According to Peretei, about 350 delegates from the two local governments are expected at the venue to elect the candidate for the party in the election.

 

Peretei assured that the election will be a seamless and peaceful exercise, expressing optimism that the PDP will coast home to victory in the election, saying Akure is regarded as the stronghold of PDP in the stat

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Fayemi respects judiciary, legislature –Ekiti Assembly

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, has said the smooth operation of governance in the state was attained due to enormous respect Governor Kayode Fayemi has been displaying towards the judiciary and Legislative arms. The Speaker stated that Fayemi had been able to lubricate all frictions by promoting and cementing […]
News

Covid-19: Mixed fortunes in luxury jewelry business -Whitestone Jewellers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Since the Coronavirus pandemic became a global catastrophe, leaving everything spreadeagled in its wake, human lives and all that concerns humankind are never the way they used to be. Many lives have been lost, businesses have been shut down and there’s seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel as the world […]
News

China Loan: OPC backs NASS probe, flays FG

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A Yoruba nationalist organization, Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), has commended the House of Representatives for embarking on the probe of the country’s $1.5billion China loans. The group, in a statement issued yesterday by its Publicity Secretary, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, said with the ongoing probe, the lower chambers of the National Assembly has taken a bold […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica