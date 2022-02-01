Ondo bye-election: APC, PDP set for primaries with 13 aspirants

With less than a month to the February 26, bye-election for the Akure South/North Federal Constituency in Ondo state, the two major political parties in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have slated their primaries for today (Tuesday) and Thursday.

The two political parties adopting indirect mode of primary for the exercise. With no fewer than 715 delegates participating in the APC primary, eight eligible aspirants had been cleared to contest during the primary slated to hold today at Dome International Event Center in Akure, the state capital.

According to the Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Alex Kalejaye, who confirmed the number of aspirants for the election said the provisions in Electoral Act allow political parties to produce their candidates for the bye-election between February 1 to 6.

Also speaking the PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Kennedy Peretei, confirmed that five aspirants will contest for the position during the party’s primary, stating that none among the aspirants has withdrawn from the race.

According to Peretei, about 350 delegates from the two local governments are expected at the venue to elect the candidate for the party in the election.

Peretei assured that the election will be a seamless and peaceful exercise, expressing optimism that the PDP will coast home to victory in the election, saying Akure is regarded as the stronghold of PDP in the stat

