Ondo cautions pharmaceutical stores against sharp practices

The Ondo State government has cautioned owners of pharmaceutical and patent medicine stores in the state against sharp practices. The state government also urged them to operate within the law for qualitative healthcare delivery. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health in the state, Mrs. Folukemi Aladenola, gave the caution yesterday in Akure, after a meeting with the disciplinary panel of the Task Force on Fake and Counterfeit Drugs. Aladenola urged owners of pharmaceutical stores to be supportive of the government’s policies and programmes geared toward realising a healthy state. The permanent secretary noted that the task force had sealed five pharmaceutical stores and 45 patent medicine stores in the state for sharp practices. She implored drug dealers to always stay on the side of the law, assuring them that their businesses would progress unhindered.
Related Articles
FUOYE: No official letter from Senate to reinstate ex-registrar, bursar
The management of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has stated it did not receive any directive from the Nigerian Senate to reinstate the former registrar of the institution, Olatunbosun Odusanya and the bursar, Mrs. Bolatito Akande. The school was reacting to a report circulated on social media and some national dailies that the former […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NCC restates commitment to QoS, QoE
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring improvement in the Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) for the nation’s over 190 million telecom subscribers. This determination, the Commission said led to the resolution of 98 per cent of the total servicerelated complaints received from telecoms consumers from January […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
SSANU, NASU strike grounds FUTO
Academic and commercial activities at the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) have been brought to a halt following the indefinite strike embarked upon by non-teaching staff in the universities. The workers are in the main, protesting the federal government’s handling of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) sharing formula of the N40 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)