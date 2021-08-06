News

Ondo cautions pharmaceutical stores against sharp practices

Posted on

The Ondo State government has cautioned owners of pharmaceutical and patent medicine stores in the state against sharp practices. The state government also urged them to operate within the law for qualitative healthcare delivery. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health in the state, Mrs. Folukemi Aladenola, gave the caution yesterday in Akure, after a meeting with the disciplinary panel of the Task Force on Fake and Counterfeit Drugs. Aladenola urged owners of pharmaceutical stores to be supportive of the government’s policies and programmes geared toward realising a healthy state. The permanent secretary noted that the task force had sealed five pharmaceutical stores and 45 patent medicine stores in the state for sharp practices. She implored drug dealers to always stay on the side of the law, assuring them that their businesses would progress unhindered.

Our Reporters

