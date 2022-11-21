Ondo Central: Legal giants battle for senatorial seat

BABATOPE OKEOWO reports on the battle for Ondo Central Senatorial District seat in the forthcoming general election, which will see two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) – Bashorun Ife Adedipe and Niyi Adegbonmire – leaving the courtrooms to contest for the position

Lawyers especially Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) are usually seen in the courtrooms fighting for their clients in disputes ranging from electoral, criminal or civil matters.

But in Ondo State, two senior lawyers and legal giants in their own right, Bashorun Ife Adedipe and Niyi Adegbonmire would not be fighting for the vindication of their clients in the law court but would be on the streets canvasing for votes to represent Ondo Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

In line with the guidelines for the 2023 general election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), the political parties participating in the elections have begun official campaigns.

Candidates of different political parties have been moving around the state canvassing for votes ahead of the elections. With the governorship election not holding in Ondo State until 2024, the senatorial elections will take the centre stage aside the nationwide presidential election.

The three Senate races in the State – North, Central and South – have quite a number of political gladiators on the ballots. The recently concluded primary elections of the major parties threw up some interesting developments. This includes the fact that none of the current senators, Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo North), Ayo Akinyelure (Ondo Central) and Nicolas Tofowomo (Ondo South), got the tickets of their parties to return to the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

Boroffice, who is the Deputy Leader of the Senate and has been a senator since 2011, opted out of running for a fourth term in office and instead contested for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before stepping down for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who later emerged winner. However, Akinyelure, a second term senator and Tofowomo, a first term senator, lost their bids to seek re-election.

Both senators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost out in the primary elections of their party. While Akinyelure has accepted defeated and moved on, Tofowomo challenged the victory of Hon. Agboola Ajayi, a former deputy governor of the state, who defeated him in the senatorial primary election and the Federal High Court has affirmed the candidature of the immediate past deputy governor.

Akure agitation

Since the beginning of the present political dispensation, no indigene of Akure South has represented the zone in the Red Chamber. Between 1999 and 2007, Senator Gbenga Ogunniya from Ondo West was the senator. He spent three terms in the Senate. He was succeeded by Dr. Patrick Ayo Akinyelure from Idanre, who spent two staggered terms of 2007 to 2011 and 2019 to 2023. Chief Tayo Alasoadura from Akure North represented the district between 2015 and 2019.

This development led to the agitation that Akure South should be made to represent the zone in the Senate in the next political dispensation. The two major political parties, PDP and APC may have looked at this agitation of Akure people in choosing their respective senatorial candidates for the election.

Battle of SANS

Among the three Senate seats, that of Ondo Central seems more interesting as the candidates of the two major political parties share a lot in common. Adedipe of the PDP and Adegbonmire of the APC, who are slugging it out for the Ondo Central Senate seat are both lawyers and Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN).

Both are first time candidates of their respective political parties for the Senate and this presents the electorate of the senatorial district the opportunity of choosing one of two fresh faces. Although the senatorial district is made up of six local governments of Akure South, Akure North, Ondo East, Ondo West, Ifedore and Idanre, interestingly, both candidates are indigenes of Akure and both hail from popular families in the state capital.

Aside from the fact that the candidates belong to opposing political parties; one of the areas of differences between the two candidates is age. The APC candidate, Adegbonmire, is much younger than his PDP opponent, Adedipe. In the law profession, however, PDP’s Adedipe is more experienced.

He became a SAN 10 years ahead of APC’s Adegbonmire. While Adegbonmire practices his law in Lagos and outside the country, Adedipe’s major base is in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Adedipe

Chief Ifedayo Adedipe graduated from the University of lle-Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) Ile-Ife with a bachelor’s degree in Law in 1979. He was called to the Nigerian Bar on July 19, 1980.

He did his National Youth Service with the Rivers State office of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria in Port Harcourt in 1981 and delved into full-time legal practice which transcended legal works in various law firms, including Femi Olowo & Co in 1982; A. S. Young Harry in 1984; and Jamabo & Jamabo in 1985 before setting up his own law firm in 1986. In 2005, he was elevated to the inner bar as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

In 2006, he formed the new firm, Adedipe & Adedipe Legal Practitioners in order to meet the expanding nature of his practice. He is the principal partner and managing solicitor.

His areas of interest include: Corporate/Commercial law, Constitutional law, Litigation & Property law practice. Adedipe emerged as the flag bearer of the PDP for the Ondo Central Senatorial District by defeating the incumbent Senator Akinyelure. He had shown interest in the Senate ticket of the party twice but did not make it to the primaries.

Adedipe polled 82 votes and was declared winner of the election by the chairman of the Election Committee, Idhiarhi Bekekhimi. His closest rival, Senator Akinyelure, popularly known as “Allover”, scored 58 votes, while the immediate past chairman of the PDP in the State, Engr. Clement Faboyede, came third with 56 votes.

Reacting to the victory, Adedipe, who has been the rallying point for the party in Akure in recent years, said the primary victory belongs to party members in the district. He also vowed to lead the PDP to victory in the general election. Adedipe expressed optimism that the crisis rocking the party after its presidential primary would not stop it from winning the 2023 general elections, saying the crisis would soon be resolved.

Adegbonmire

Adeniyi Adegbonmire is an experienced lawyer, who has represented a wide range of clients, including oil companies, multinational corporations, banks and other financial institutions, and telecommunication operators in various litigation and arbitration proceedings. Born on March 27, 1968 in Ibadan, Oyo State, Adegbonmire got his law degree from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife) in 1987. He was admitted to the bar in 1988, Nigeria.

He worked at A.O. Openiyi & Company, Lagos, from October 1989 to June 1990; Jide Aladejana & Company from July to December, 1990 and Lanre Ogunlesi & Company from January 1991 to February 1993. Adegbonmire works at Aluko & Oyebode Chambers in Lagos, specializing in General Commercial Practice, Company and Commercial Law, Banking and Insurance, Trademarks and Patents, Civil Litigation, Joint Ventures, Mergers and Acquisitions, Oil and Gas Law, Taxation, Corporate, Corporate Finance, Arbitration, Insolvency, Intellectual Property, Appellate Practice, Work Permits, Labour and Employment, Admiralty and Maritime.

According to the firm, Adegbonmire has a pragmatic approach to dispute resolution and strategy, which he applies, along with his wealth of experience, in providing legal advice to local and multinational companies involved in commercial litigation. In 2015, he was elevated to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

In 2016, he was a governorship aspirant on the platform of the APC in Ondo State. Loved by leaders and members of his party, his victory in the hotly contested Senate primary of the APC did not come as a surprise to many. Adegbonmire decimated the senatorial ambitions of his rivals for the APC ticket. Of the 323 delegates who were accredited and voted during the primary that was held at the International Cultural and Event Center, the Dome, Akure, Adegbonmire got a total of 144.

This showed that he almost got 45 per cent of the entire votes cast by the delegates, leaving the remaining 55 per cent shared by the other aspirants, including the immediate past Minister of State for Niger Delta, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, who got 88 votes), Ilesola Akinpelumi (45 votes), Tola Awosika (44 votes), Wunmi Olatunji (two votes), and Adeniran Oyebade (zero vote). Speaking after winning the primary election, Adegbonmire dedicated his victory to God and the people of the senatorial district and said there is no victor, no vanquished.

He then solicited for the support of his co-contestants to win the main election. He promised not to disappoint the party and the people, disclosing that he was not given any chance when he joined the race but promised to reconcile with other aspirants for them to support the APC to victory at the general election.

