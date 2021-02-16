Ondo Chief Judge unjustly remand, persecuting me illegally – Man alleges

… Akeredolu orders immediate investigation.

A man identified as Olupelumi Fagboyegun has alleged that the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Olarenwaju Akeredolu of persecuting and illegally remanding him in a prison.

Fagboyegun, in a 2 minute, 17 seconds video confirmed of being a brother to the Chief Judge, alleged Justice Akeredolu used the state judiciary and courts to persecute him and keep him in custody for the past three years on trumped up criminal allegation of unlawful entry into his father’s house.

According to Fagboyegun, in the video which has gone viral in the state, the Chief Justice of Nigeria should come to his rescue.

Fagboye said: “The Honourable Chief Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I am calling you to please rescue me from the hands of the Ondo State Judiciary that is being run like a family affair that if you don’t know anybody you cannot get justice.

“I have been living abroad for the past 30 years I came on holiday to Nigeria to my father’s house because I share the same father with the Chief Judge of Ondo State, I was arrested at my father’s house, I was locked up, and I was charged with forceful entry into my father’s house.

“Even if I was convicted of this crime, it only carries a one-year prison penalty but I’ve being on open remand for the past three years.

“This case has been going on for the past three years because the Chief Judge is using her power to influence the judicial system, I have been unable to get justice.

“They have changed judges five times, they have re-arraigned me five times, they have changed their charges five times case and up till today February 15, 2021, that I am talking to you the case is still pending please come and rescue me.

“The Ondo State Government cannot help me because the Ondo State government is a family business, Buhari help me from the hands of this woman to go back to my family, I want to go back to my children. I am a single parent. This woman is keeping me here for the past three years for coming to my father’s house. Please help me I want to go back to my family.”

Meanwhile, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has ordered the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Charles Titiloye, that the allegation to be investigated.

Akeredolu in a tweet, on his verified handle, stated that: “I have instructed my AG to investigate the allegation. We will ensure the investigation is thorough, fair and transparent.”

