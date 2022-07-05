News Top Stories

Ondo Church: Our children were hypnotised –Parents

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, AKURE Comment(0)

Following the rescue of 77 people who were confined to an underground cell of Whole Bible Believers Church, popularly known as Ondo Church in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State, the parents of most of the victims have cried out over the refusal of their wards to go home with them.

According to some of the parents who besieged the police headquarters of the Ondo State command, their children have insisted that they will not leave the station until the arrested pastors are freed.

 

While lamenting that the children had been hypnotised with what they described as black magic, the parents maintained that the victims should be thoroughly examined psychologically.

 

A father of one of the victims, Michael Olohunyomi, disclosed that his 21-year-old daughter, Priscilla, had refused to eat since Saturday, insisting that the pastor must be released. The distraught father said: “I was a member of that church and I was there for 32 years. Everything about the church changed when Peter Josiah became an assistant  pastor in the church.

 

He brought in destructive heresy. “After they were brought to Akure on Saturday, my daughter was released to me, but my daughter said she will not follow me. She said until all those who were arrested are released, she will not follow me. At the end of the day, I overpowered her and took her home.

 

“Since we got home on Saturday night, she has refused to eat up till this moment. She didn’t eat throughout yesterday. I’m seriously bothered because of the situation.” On his part, a brother to one of the victims, Wande Oladapo, who expressed dismay that his 40-year-old brother could be hypnotised said: “My brother has refused to go home after he was released on Saturday. He said he will not leave his pastor alone in the cell.

 

“I came all way from Lagos to Akure because of him and he was telling me that he will not follow me; that he will rather be in the cell with the pastor. I think they have all been bewitched by the pastor. This is not ordinary; it is a pure case of black magic.”

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Funmilayo Odunlami said: “Despite all our attempts and placation, some of the victims refused to go home, saying they were going to stay here. We have a child who said she will follow the Lord and not her parents. “We are trying to work out a modality on how the Ministry of Women Affairs in the state can rehabilitate them.”

The Commissioner for Women Affairs said the state government is working towards rehabilitating the victims: “From the ministry, we must do family tracing. We must get some background information on how these children became so hypnotised and got indoctrinated.

On those that will be needing rehabilitation, we will have to work legally to take custody of those ones.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

