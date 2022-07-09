Ondo church saga: Court remands 5 pastors over alleged kidnapping

Five pastors of the Whole Bible Believer Church, Ondo town, Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State, where 77 children and adults, were rescued have been remanded in Correctional Centre. Pastor David Anifowose, 64, Assitant Pastor Josiah Peter, 49, Stephen Olawole, 51, Blessing John, 60 and Gbenga Ayembo Gbenga, 56 were arraigned at an Akure Magistrates’ Court over alleged kidnapping. The suspects, who were arraigned on a 10-count charge bordering on kidnapping and unlawful habour, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Recalled that security operatives had last week Saturday stormed the Whole Bible Believer Church where 77 church members were allegedly camped at the underground basement of the church. The members were said to be waiting for the second coming of Jesus Christ on the instruction of the Assistant Pastor Peter Josiah.

The police prosecutor, Augustine Omhenimhen, told the court that the pastors conspired together to commit felony-kidnapping. He said the accused persons unlawfully imprisoned the children of one Elizabeth Reuben and prevented their parents to have access to them. The prosecutor said they also took the custody and harboured the wife and children of one Patrick Olaniyan and blocked access to them. He said they accused persons also unlawfully lured and harboured one Priscilla Olorunyomi and prevented her from embarking on her education pursuit. Omhenimhen said the fully deprived the church members of their freedom against their will and also placed them in a dehumanising environment which made them prone to diseases. The accused persons were also accused of assaulting, resisting and willfully obstructing Inspector Rotimi Ogunji while on lawful duty.

