Ondo Church Saga: ‘End-time’ pastors not known to us –CAN

…calls for probe, prosecution
…enjoins Christians to verify teachings from Bible

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has disowned the Pastor of Whole Bible Deliverance Church, Ondo town, Ondo State, arrested for reportedly camping some of his church members on the church premises to await the Second Coming of Jesus Christ (rapture) in September. Pastor David Anifowose and his assistant Peter Josiah were arrested by police who rescued over 70 people, including children, from his church.

The development followed the reports from some people that their children and wives were being held captive in the church. The church reportedly first told the worshippers that rapture would take place in April but later said it had been changed to September and told the young members to obey only their parents in the Lord. But in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media & Communications) Pastor Adebayo Oladeji on Tuesday, CAN President Samson Ayokunle said Anifowose is not a member of the association. He urged the police to investigate the incident and prosecute those involved.

Ayokunle said: “He is not known to us, but the fact that the church claims to be a Christian church necessitates that we state our position on his practice. “We are therefore calling on the police to thoroughly investigate him and his activities with a view to prosecuting him and his cohorts if there had been any infringement on the law of Nigeria and the rights of the members in his custody.

“No true Pastor would claim to know the date of the rapture because the Bible has stated it clearly that it is only God who knows the date. Whoever claims to know the date is not only misleading the public but cannot claim to be a genuine Servant of God. He is at best, an agent of Satan pretending to be a Pastor. “CAN, therefore, commends the police for their prompt actions which included rescuing over 70 victims on the church premises. They should further be subjected to check-ups since nobody knows what they were going through where they were camped. “We hereby urge all denominations to keep an eye on the pastors under them towards ensuring wholesome biblical conduct. Members of the churches all over the nation are enjoined to cross-check every teaching from the Bible before believing it.”

 

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Posted on Author Reporter

