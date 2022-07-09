Ondo Church saga: We’re beaten, molested for asking to see our children –Parents

Following the recent rescue of 77 children and adults from the underground basement of Whole Bible Believers Church, popularly known as ‘Ondo Church’, in Ondo Town, Ondo State, ADEWALE MOMOH writes on the development and the agonies of the parents of some of the children

On July 1, 2022 Valentino Area of Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State witnessed unprecedented number of guests as residents within and outside the town trooped to the area to see the underground basement where church members had been confined for months.

The church which was established by Pa Benjamin Oluwatobi, who died some years ago before the current Pastor, David Anifowose and Assistant Pastor, Josiah, took over the mantle of leadership, had been in existence since 1982 in the area. Findings revealed that the pastors had confined children and adults to the church underground basement after informing them that God instructed him to do so ahead of a rapture that will occur in September 2022.

The pastors were also accused of brainwashing the students in the church from going to school as well as telling members to stop all form of businesses and work in preparation for the second coming of Jesus Christ. Stunned by the development, parents disclosed that all efforts to retrieve their children and wards from the church before the stunning discovering on July 1, were unfruitful as they were heavily descended upon for daring to make such move. For Kehinde Oluwaferanmi, a mother of four children, who had all her children confined in the church, lamented that she left that church after she noticed that the teachings no longer conform with biblical doctrines, however, her children in defiance to her stance, later left to stay in the church. She said: “We were told by the pastor that we should not work, do any business or go to school that Jesus will soon arrive.

“I was told to stop my business that there will soon be rapture. I used to be a food vendor before I was asked to stop. Before they asked me to stop the business, I had been using it to train my four children in school as well cater for their needs. “My child who was in SS 1 was directed to stop going to school but I kicked against it. I never knew what they had used on my children when they suddenly abandoned school, left the house and moved to the church. “I went to the church to take my children back home but I was beaten mercilessly and dragged on the floor. After that, I never bothered to go back to the church again and my children especially my daughter who is 23 years old did not bothered to look for me also. “I want the government to help me because I do not have any other children except my four children who the pastor had turned against me. I have nothing, they are all I have. Since the pastor took them from me, I have been lonely and confused. I am certain that black magic was used on the children.” While another parent, Temidayo Olanipekun, expressed dismay that his brother, who is 40 years old was among the victims rescued from the church. Olanipekun, who came from Lagos after he was hinted of the development, said there was more to the situation particularly that his brother resigned from his place of work to stay in the church. “I was in Lagos when I heard that my brother was among the victims rescued from the church. I had to rush down to Akure to confirm the situation. “But the surprising thing was that my brother who I came all the way from Lagos to take back home said that he will not follow me that he would rather stay with the pastor. It was somehow strange to me. “Even others who were rescued refused to follow their parents insisting that they cannot leave the pastor. To me, this is nothing but black magic. The victims should be rehabilitated in order to purge all the wrong teachings out of their brains and minds”. Michael Olohunyomi, who is the father of 21-yearold Priscilla, who withdrew from school at 300-level, stated that the pastor had planned to destroy the future of the children in the church. The distraught father stated that the teachings of the church were designed to turn the children against their biological parents and wives against their husbands. “I was a member of that church and I was there for 32 years. Everything about the church changed when Peter Josiah became an assistant pastor in the church to Pastor David Anifowose. He brought in destructive heresy and scriptural practices into the church. We drew the attention of Pastor Anifowose to it but he did not show concern. “Due to the incident, there was problem in the church and most of us, about 150 members, left the church. I left with my wife and two children but my first daughter, Priscilla, who is 21 decided to stay behind. “I started noticing changes in her behaviour at home as she became so rude. I told her to go and take COVID-19 vaccine but she replied that the pastor has told them not to take it because it is a mark of anti- Christ. “Even a boy was given a visa to the USA but the pastor said he should not go that rapture is coming and the boy refused to travel.’’ He added that: “The pastor did so many things to jeopardise the future of these children. He stopped them from going to school. “My daughter withdrew herself from school without informing me. She left the Millennium School of Health Technology, Akure at 300 level. She wrote letter of withdrawal without my knowledge but with the approval of the pastors. “After they were brought to Akure on Saturday, my daughter was released to me but my daughter said she will not follow me. She said until all those who were arrested are released, she will not follow me. At the end of the day, I overpowered her and took her home. “Since we got home on Saturday night, she has refused to eat up till this moment. She didn’t eat throughout yesterday. I’m seriously bothered because of the situation.” Meanwhile, Comrade Omotayo Omolayo, the President of the Great Constitutional Right and Justice Forum, who raised the alarm on the happenings within the church, said that children who were scheduled to write external examinations were not allowed to do so by the pastor. He also revealed that the pastors and members of the church attacked the policemen that came to verify the situation despite being led by the Divisional Police Officer of Fagun Police Station. “A lady came to our office that she wanted to take her child for the ongoing examination but the church refused, insisting that there will soon be rapture and God has instructed that no one must leave the church,’’ said Omolayo, who further revealed how they intervened in unraveling the drama at the church. “When we got to the church, the pastor and other church members were making jest of us as they refused to open the gate. That was when we involved the police. “Even when policemen got there, they did not open the gate as well. Later they attacked me and the policemen and the injured us. “After the incident, we moved to Fagun Police Station and reinforced but they also descended on the police officers and beat up the DPO. It was at that point that more policemen were ordered to the church from the Area Command. ‘‘After gaining entry into the church, it was discovered that there is an underground basement in the church.” A community leader in the area, Lawrence Bature, said all efforts to caution the pastor was resisted as he took everyone interfering in the activities of the church as enemies. “After my insistence against his preaching, he orchestrated my exit from the church. It was later that he started indoctrinating secondary and university students. He told them that they should leave their studies and stay in the church because there will soon be rapture in September. “He even kept married women inside the church telling them to abandon their husbands that they are now married to Jesus. “When policemen came to the church, the pastor ordered that they should not be allowed in. At a point they attacked the policemen and torn their clothes. They even beat the DPO who led the team of policeman to the church. “He does not regard anyone within the neighbourhood where the church is situated. All we want at the moment is for government to seal the church.”

