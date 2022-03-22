Ondo: Cocoa merchant escapes from kidnappers’ den as abductors sleep off

A popular cocoa merchant in Supare Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Idowu Shaba, has escaped from kidnappers’ den after his abductors slept off. The 55-year-old cocoa merchant was said to be on his way to Idoani in Ose Local Government Area of the state for a church programme along with others in his vehicle, when they were waylaid by gunmen between Afo and Idoani. Following the attack, the kidnapper whisked Shaba and a lady who was inside the vehicle into the bush. According to a source, the kidnappers had demanded for N10 million ransom before their escape. The source added that, Shaba had pretended to be in deep sleep and was snoring heavily in the night when he made the bold move to escape. The source which craved anonymity said “That must have made his abductors, who believed that their victims were deep asleep to also take their time to sleep with comfort. “Shaba, seized the opportunity beto carry their weapons. He took his abductors Ak-47 rifle, cutlasses and other dangerous weapon in their possession and also rescued the other lady.” The source added that the rifles had police inscriptions. When the Divisional Police Officer for Oba Akoko Division, CSP Kehinde Fabunmi was contacted, he said the incident did not happen within his division as it occurred between Afo and Idoani. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, said investigation had commenced towards nabbing the kidnappers
Related Articles
Blasphemy: A’Court sets aside Kano singer’s conviction, orders retrial
Appeal Court has set aside the conviction of a singer, Yahya Sharif Aminu, who reportedly blasphemed Prophet Mohammed. The court, presided over by Justice Nuradeen Sagir, also ordered a retrial of the case. Justice Sagir, who is the state Chief Judge (CJ), and his co-penalist, Justice Nasiru Saminu, ruled that the first trial was fraught […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC Warns PDP against Stereotyping of Party in Plateau
Musa Pam, Jos The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Plateau State, Hon. Rufus Bature has warned the main opposition party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against stereotyping the APC in the state. Bature gave the warning at the party’s secretariat while receiving in audience Dr Patrick Dakum, one of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Mob sets 2 ablaze in Ibadan, as police deplore jungle justice
Angry mob on Monday set ablaze two persons in the Molete and Oke-Ado areas of the Ibadan, the state capital, New Telegraph learnt. The incident was on Monday evening confirmed by the Oyo State Police Command where the state’s Police Public Relation Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said that the incidents occurred around 9.a.m while one of them was […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)