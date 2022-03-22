Metro & Crime

Ondo: Cocoa merchant escapes from kidnappers’ den as abductors sleep off

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure.

A popular cocoa merchant in Supare Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Idowu Shaba, has escaped from kidnappers’ den after his abductors slept off. The 55-year-old cocoa merchant was said to be on his way to Idoani in Ose Local Government Area of the state for a church programme along with others in his vehicle, when they were waylaid by gunmen between  Afo and Idoani. Following the attack, the kidnapper whisked Shaba and a lady who was inside the vehicle into the bush. According to a source, the kidnappers had demanded for N10 million ransom before their escape. The source added that, Shaba had pretended to be in deep sleep and was snoring heavily in the night when he made the bold move to escape. The source which craved anonymity said “That must have made his abductors, who believed that their victims were deep asleep to also take their time to sleep with comfort. “Shaba, seized the opportunity  beto carry their weapons. He took his abductors Ak-47 rifle, cutlasses and other dangerous weapon in their possession and also rescued the other lady.” The source added that the rifles had police inscriptions. When the Divisional Police Officer for Oba Akoko Division, CSP Kehinde Fabunmi was contacted, he said the incident did not happen within his division as it occurred between Afo and Idoani. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, said investigation had commenced towards nabbing the kidnappers

 

Our Correspondent
https://newtelegraphng.com

