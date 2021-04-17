News

Ondo College of Education bans students from driving cars, riding bikes

The management of Adeyemi College of Education in Ondo town, Ondo State, has banned students of the institution from driving cars and riding power bikes on the school premises. The management of the institution through a circular issued on Thursday said the move became expedient due to the recklessness of some of the students when driving on campus.

The circularly partly stated that the management considered the ban necessary in order to safeguard the lives of students and staff from students who drive with “reckless abandon”. Signed by the registrar of the institution, O. O. Fakorede, the circular further noted that management had on many occasions received complaints from both students and staff of the institution over the menace, hence the ban.

The circular partly read: “Ban on use of cars and power bikes by students. The College management has observed that students who own cars and power bikes drive their cars and ride their power bikes on campus with reckless abandon. “Management has equally received complaints from both students and staff on this act of indiscipline. “As a consequence of this, and in order to safeguard the lives of students and staff, management hereby bans students from bringing their cars or power bikes into the College premises. “The ban is effective immediately.”

