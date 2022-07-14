Ondo commissioner resigns hours after cabinet reshuffle

Ondo State Commissioner for Water Resources and Sanitation, Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju, resigned her appointment a few hours after she was moved to another ministry. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who inaugurated two commissioners following a minor cabinet reshuffle yesterday, redeployed Adeyanju to the Ministryof PhysicalPlanning and Urban Development. In her resignation letter, Adeyanju praised Akeredolu for the opportunity to serve the state. The letter read: “I hereby resign my appointment as a Commissioner in Ondo State with immediate effect. “My decision is predicated on a personal conviction to explore other endeavours outside politics for now. “However, I’m grateful to you for the golden opportunity given to me to contribute to the growth of our dear state, especially with the Kamomi Aketi Rural Water Supply. “
