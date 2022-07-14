News

Ondo commissioner resigns hours after cabinet reshuffle

Posted on

Ondo State Commissioner for Water Resources and Sanitation, Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju, resigned her appointment a few hours after she was moved to another ministry. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who inaugurated two commissioners following a minor cabinet reshuffle yesterday, redeployed Adeyanju to the Ministryof PhysicalPlanning and Urban Development. In her resignation letter, Adeyanju praised Akeredolu for the opportunity to serve the state. The letter read: “I hereby resign my appointment as a Commissioner in Ondo State with immediate effect. “My decision is predicated on a personal conviction to explore other endeavours outside politics for now. “However, I’m grateful to you for the golden opportunity given to me to contribute to the growth of our dear state, especially with the Kamomi Aketi Rural Water Supply. “

 

Our Reporters

News

The Queen tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on

The Queen has tested positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace has said. The monarch is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to continue “light duties” at Windsor over the coming week, the palace said.   “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” it added in a statement.   The […]
News

PANDEF condemns recurring persecution of people from S’South

Posted on

The Pan Niger Delta Forum, (PANDEF) has condemned the recurring persecution and harassment of persons from the South-South geopolitical zone by the economic and financial crimes commission (EFCC), over alleged cases of corruption PANDEF  in a statement on Sunday signed by Ken Robinson, the National Publicity Secretary said, EFCC has continued to conduct its operations in […]
News

Okowa appoints Ukah as SSG, keeps Commissioners’ list

Posted on

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has reappointed the immediate past Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG). Ukah was the former commissioner for Information during the first tenure of the governor which spanned 2015 to 2019. The governor named Ukah in a memo released […]

