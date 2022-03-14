Ondo community demands N3.4bn from Chevron for environmental degradation

A community in Ondo State has slammed a N3.4 billion suit on Chevron Nigeria Limited at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged environmental degradation. The Minister of Petroleum Resources was joined as co-respondent in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1815/2020. The plaintiffs; Elisha Omomowo, Abiye Ehinmore, John Omomowo, Benson Omomowo, Omotola Omomowo, Eyisogo Omomowo and Shiloh Ebun Omomowo, were descendants of Adeli Oriyomi Awoye of Awoye, llaje Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo State. They were asking the court to order Chevron Nigeria Limited to pay them a total sum of N3, 451, 970, 000 as general and exemplary damages for alleged breach of their rights to freedom of thought, conscience and religion and for loss of earnings occasioned by loss of their fishing grounds, fishing lines, fishing fences, gears and surface rights to the oil firm’s operations. They specifically asked the court for an order awarding the sum of N1, 451, 970, 000 as special damages for loss of earnings occasioned by loss of their fishing grounds, fishing lines, fishing fences, gears etc and surface rights to Chevron’s oil operations. Besides, they were also demanding N500 million from Chevron as compensation for a breach of their rights under Section 38 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) as well as under other statutes and the terms of the applicable Oil Mining Lease as it re-

lates to the killing or displacement of their object of veneration namely; Aghon Erin Adeli. In their claims, the plaintiffs are seeking a declaration that Chevron’s entry into their land, Omi Adeli (now known as Oke-Oluwa) in Awoye town of llaje Local Government Area of Ondo State for the purpose of carrying out easy operations in their oil facilities or having easy access to same without prompt payment of adequate compensation is in breach of their fundamental human rights as guaranteed by Sections 43, 44(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Petroleum Act, other statutes as well as the terms of the applicable Oil Mining lease. They are consequently seeking a declaration that Chevron’s killing or permanent displacement of their huge and highly venerated Sea Turtle (Aghon Erin Adeli) kept and nurtured for decades by their matriarch for prayer and conservatory purposes, is in breach of their rights to freedom of thought, conscience and religion as guaranteed by Section 38 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As amended), the Petroleum Act, other statutes as well as the applicable Oil Mining Lease. They also asked the court for an order compelling Chevron to immediately abate and prevent the sea-incursion into their community which was occasioned by the oil firm’s alleged ‘reckless’ dredging of a canal that opens into the sea and leading to their Location “K”. They also sought an order directing the second respondent (Minister of Petroleum) to closely monitor Chevron’s activities in order to ensure full compliance with the terms of the Oil Minining Lease and all environmental protection legislation for their benefits. But Chevron Nigeria Limited, in its preliminary objection, has asked the court for an order striking out the suit for want of jurisdiction. At the last hearing of the matter before Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, plaintiffs’ lawyer, Ige Asemudara, drew the court’s attention to the refusal of the second respondent to file any defence in the suit despite being served with court papers. But, Chevron’s lawyer, Ama Etuwewe (SAN), urged the court to strike out the suit for wants of jurisdiction and for being statute- barred. The silk argued that the court lack jurisdisction to entertain the suit because it bordered on land issues, saying only State High Court can entertain such matter. Responding, the plaintiffs’ lawyer told the court that he has filed a counter-affidavit with written submissions and further affidavit of facts as well as a written address in opposition to the preliminary objection filed by Chevron. The lawyer particularly told the court to discountenance Chevron’s preliminary objection on the ground that it’s lawyer who had sometimes told an Ondo State High Court that it lack jurisdisction to entertain the suit, is the same person now saying that Federal High did not have jurisdisction to hear the suit. Citing Section 41 (2) of 1st Schedule of Petroleum Act, Asemudara said the suit is solely on compensation for land degradation, which the Federal High Court is empowered to entertain. He noted further that the suit was brought under Petroleum Act and not under Pipeline Act. He therefore urged the court to dismiss Chevron’s preliminary objection with substantive and punitive cost and grant his clients’ requests. Upon adopting parties’ processes after moving them, Justice Allagoa adjourned the matter to April 26 for ruling on Chevron’s preliminary objection.

