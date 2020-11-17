Education

Ondo community seeks take over of school

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

An agrarian community in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, Irese, has appealed to the state government to, as a matter of urgent consideration, take over the running of the only community secondary school in the area before it ceased to exist.

 

This is as the community insisted that the call had become expedient in order to check the growing rate of school drop-outs and social vices among youths of the area, since the people could no longer afford to fund the running of the secondary school using only the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) corps members and volunteer teachers.

 

The school, Irese Community Grammar School, was founded in 2014 by a Christian group that observed with dismay the high rate of school drop-outs after primary school education mainly because there was no secondary school in the community, while the closest school is over seven kilometers, thus forcing many of the children to abandon schooling.

 

The appeal was made by a leader in community, Mr. Kola Olupona on behalf of the Regent of Irese, Princess Damilola Falegan, chiefs and other leaders of the community, which is about five kilometers from the Onyearugbulem Market Junction at the Federal Housing Estate (Shagari Village) in Akure, the state capital.

 

In the Letter of Appeal to the state government, which was made available to newsmen in Akure, Olupona recalled that prior to the establishment of the school, there was prevalence of untoward activities such as high rate of sexual immorality/promiscuity among young girls, while the boys took to smoking of weed, liquor addiction, encroachment and unchecked sales of land, and stealing because there was no secondary school in the community and the children were abandoning schooling after primary school.

 

“But, these vices were reduced to the barest minimum following the establishment of the secondary school since the youths no longer have to be idle and loafing around after leaving primary school,” the letter said. He, however, expressed fears that the above gains might be lost unless the government takes over the running of the school as the community could no longer afford to run it using only corps members and volunteer teachers.

 

The school, it was learnt, took off on a makeshift block of an abandoned primary before it relocated to its permanent site following the 16 plots of land donation for the school project by the community. Olupona, who further disclosed that the visits of the former Regent, Princess Rabiat Adeniyi with other community leaders to state government led to the construction of a three-classroom block, which is currently the only building on the permanent site.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Between education or destruction

Posted on Author Mahfouz A. Adedimeji

That Nigeria is facing serious challenges is a statement that requires no proof. Every living Nigerian in Nigeria, and perhaps abroad, through the ubiquitous media, sees it, hears it and feels it.   It is arguable that what sustains Nigeria today is the sheer grace of God, which the nation has in abundance but still […]
Education

We’re addressing issue of unqualified teachers in Nasarawa schools – SUBEB chair

Posted on Author CHEKE EMMANUEL,

Malam Muhammad Dan’azimi is the Chairman of Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). In this interview with CHEKE EMMANUEL, he sheds light on why he threatened to revoke some contracts over shoddy execution, unqualified teachers, reopening of schools and other sundry issues   Recently, the Board threatened to revoke some of the N5 billion […]
Education

ASUU faults schools re-opening without adherence to safety protocols

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Chairman Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Akinwole, Sunday faulted moves by government to re-open all schools without taking responsibility for schools to meet COVID-19 precautionary guidelines. Akinwole stated this in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, while speaking with journalists, noting that those leading the agitation for re-opening of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: