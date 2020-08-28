Ondo CoS, Ademujimi, Akintade, others joins ZLP

Leaders of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday dumped their parties for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) ahead of October 10 governorship election in Ondo State While immediate Chief of Staff to the state government, Dr. Kola Ademujimi led the PDP defectors, Chief Bepie Akintunde led that of APC into the ZLP at a meeting of ZLP in Idanre Local Government area of the state. Speaking on the defection, Ademujimi said PDP’s rank was been depleted by the day since the primary election that brought in Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) as candidate of the party.

However, Ademujimi regretted that the Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi was made to leave the party because of the hostility displayed against him by members of the party in the state. Ademujimi, who is the Director- General, of Agboola/ Gboye Campaign Organization, said he left PDP in order to help Ajayi to realise his ambition as governor of the state. He said: “People are defecting from APC, PDP and others ever since the deputy governor picked the governorship ticket of ZLP. “Agboola Ajayi is out to win this election. Ajayi’s coming to join PDP was an advantage to PDP but they lost the opportunity.

Like this: Like Loading...