Ondo CoS, Ademujimi, Akintade, others joins ZLP

Leaders of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday dumped their parties for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) ahead of October 10 governorship election in Ondo State While immediate Chief of Staff to the state government, Dr. Kola Ademujimi led the PDP defectors, Chief Bepie Akintunde led that of APC into the ZLP at a meeting of ZLP in Idanre Local Government area of the state. Speaking on the defection, Ademujimi said PDP’s rank was been depleted by the day since the primary election that brought in Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) as candidate of the party.

However, Ademujimi regretted that the Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi was made to leave the party because of the hostility displayed against him by members of the party in the state. Ademujimi, who is the Director- General, of Agboola/ Gboye Campaign Organization, said he left PDP in order to help Ajayi to realise his ambition as governor of the state. He said: “People are defecting from APC, PDP and others ever since the deputy governor picked the governorship ticket of ZLP. “Agboola Ajayi is out to win this election. Ajayi’s coming to join PDP was an advantage to PDP but they lost the opportunity.

News

UK Parliamentary group report targeted at creating ethnoreligious divisions in Nigeria, Yoruba elders, patriots warn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Concerned Yoruba Elders and Patriots (CYEP) has expressed shock over a report by the United Kingdom’s parliament, adding that such is targeted at creating ethnoreligious divisions in the country.  CYEP at a press conference on Tuesday said allegations of genocide against Christians in Nigeria are not only false but capable of provoking crisis among religions.  […]
News

Ghana to rebuild demolished embassy building, says Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday said the government of Ghana promised to rebuild the demolished building belonging to the Nigerian embassy in Accra. According to him, the Ghanaian government has also promised to cede the property as well as all documents relating to it to the Nigerian embassy. Gbajabiamila said […]
News

A’Ibom community protests, blocks East-West Road over OML13 EIA

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Travelers and commuters along Eket-Ikot Abasi end of the East-West Road were yesterday held up in over nine-hour traffic as thousands of youths barricade the road to protest the exclusion of Mkpat Enin Local GovernmentAreafromthedraft report of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for Utapate OML13 Oil and Gas exploration project, submitted to the Federal Ministry of […]

