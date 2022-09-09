Ondo: Court orders arrest of two ‘traditional rulers’

The Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, Friday, issued warrants of arrest

for two suspects who had been parading themselves as traditional rulers in Irele and Igodan Lisa in the southern part of the state.

The court also directed the Commissioner of Police to produce the defendants in court.

The order of the Court was made sequel to the application of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Ondo State, Charles Titiloye.

It will be recalled that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had last week directed the Commissioner of Police of Ondo State to arrest and prosecute the said suspects.

