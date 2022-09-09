Metro & Crime

Ondo: Court orders arrest of two ‘traditional rulers’

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

The Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, Friday, issued warrants of arrest
for two suspects who had been parading themselves as traditional rulers in Irele and Igodan Lisa in the southern part of the state.

The court also directed the Commissioner of Police to produce the defendants in court.

The order of the Court was made sequel to the application of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Ondo State, Charles Titiloye.

It will be recalled that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had last week directed the Commissioner of Police of Ondo State to arrest and prosecute the said suspects.

 

