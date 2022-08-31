Metro & Crime

Ondo: Court remands 23-year-old for stabbing his grandmother to death

A 23-year-old man has been remanded in a correctional centre by an Akure Magistrate’s Court, for allegedly killing his 68-year-old grandmother, Florence Olaoye.

The defendant, Vincent Awonugba, was arrested by the police for allegedly killing the deceased during a brutal knife attack on August 6, 2022, in her home at Labata Orimolade Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

With the accused arraigned on one count of murder, the prosecutor, Abdulateef Sulaiman, told the court that the defendant stabbed the victim on her neck during an argument on his rate of food consumption and his suspicious night movement.

The offence, according to the prosecution, contravenes Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

Sulaiman also prayed for the court to remand the defendant in a custodial centre pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Awonugba, whose plea was not taken, appeared in court without any legal representation.

 

