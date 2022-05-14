Ondo: Court remands driver for killing FRSC official, 1 other

A commercial bus driver, Blessing Ovie, has been remanded in a correctional centre by a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Araromi Obu, Odigbo Local Area of Ondo State for killing an official of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC). The defendant, who was remanded at the Okitipupa Correctional Centre allegedly drove recklessly at Ajebamidele, Araromi Obu axis along the Lagos/Benin expressway at Ajemidele area, Araromi Obu, where ran over the FRSC official and one other person on May 1, 2022. Ovie, who was the driver in charge of Toyota Hiace bus with number plate Bayelsa NEV 618 AA, was charged with three count offences. The police prosecutor, Yekini Muideen, informed the court that the reckless driving of the accused led to the death of the official of FRSC, Jimoh Albukarim Abiola and one Tunde Thomas.

The charge sheet read in part: “That you, Blessing Ovie “M’ on March 1, 2022, at about 1145hrs along Lagos/Benin express way at Ajemidele area in the Araromi Obu Magisterial district being the driver in charge of a Toyota Hiace bus with number plate Bayelsa NEV 618 AA, drove same vehicle on a public high way, having regards to all circumstances of the case, including the nature and condition which might be expected to be on the highway and drove recklessly. The defence counsel, Uche Abangu, prayed the court to grant his client bail in most liberal terms, promising to provide reliable surety. He sought for an adjournment and also resolution between the families of the deceased and the defendant

