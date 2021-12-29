Metro & Crime

Ondo CP hailed for removing illegal checkpoints on Ore-Benin expressway

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

T he new Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Mr Oyeyemi Oyediran, has been commended for removing illegal checkpoints causing gridlock on the Sagamu-Ore- Benin expressway.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyediran and his team had, last week, visited Sagamu-Ore-Benin expressway to dismantle all the checkpoints obstructing free flow of traffic, thus inflicting pains and frustrations on the commuters plying the axis.

 

Giving the commendation, the Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Nicholas Tofowomo, in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Olumide Akinrinlola yesterday in Okitipupa, said that the police boss had started on a good note by ensuring the removal of the illegal checkpoints, as ordered by the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Again, another building collapses in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla A building under construction, at 60, Odo Street, Obalende, Lagos has caved in. Although, it could not be ascertained if anyone is trapped in the ill-fated building, it collapsed on Sunday afternoon. Confirming the incident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said that the emergency response […]
Metro & Crime

Olapade Agoro dies at 77

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibada n

Former presidential candidate of the National Action Council (NAC), Dr. Olapade Agoro, is dead. Agoro died yesterday in a hospital in Ibadan at the aged of 77. He was said to have been ill for the past three weeks.   Until his death, Olapade was the Spiritual Head, Aladura Churches and Christ Merciful Church. He […]
Metro & Crime

Man threatens to kill woman inside Lagos mosque

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police have arrested a man, Omotayo Olaiya, for allegedly threatening to kill a woman inside a mosque at Ebute-Metta, Lagos, where she had gone to pray. The suspect, Olaiya, allegedly threatened to kill Mrs. Shakira Olatunji with a gun inside the Ansarudeen Mosque about 11am on April 3. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica