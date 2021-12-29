Ondo CP hailed for removing illegal checkpoints on Ore-Benin expressway

T he new Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Mr Oyeyemi Oyediran, has been commended for removing illegal checkpoints causing gridlock on the Sagamu-Ore- Benin expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyediran and his team had, last week, visited Sagamu-Ore-Benin expressway to dismantle all the checkpoints obstructing free flow of traffic, thus inflicting pains and frustrations on the commuters plying the axis.

Giving the commendation, the Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Nicholas Tofowomo, in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Olumide Akinrinlola yesterday in Okitipupa, said that the police boss had started on a good note by ensuring the removal of the illegal checkpoints, as ordered by the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba.

