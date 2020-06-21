Ondo CP speaks on encounter at govt house, says: ‘I’m not a politician’

Ondo Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami says his policing style will not be influenced by sentiment.

The CP made this known while reacting to criticisms which trailed his encounter with Agboola Ajayi, Deputy Governor of the state, on Saturday night.

Salami and a group of police officers had prevented the Deputy Governor from moving out of his official quarters at the government house premises.

Agboola and some of his personal aides were trying to move their properties out of the government house when they were stopped.

Some of the supporters of Ajayi had said the police acted on the orders of Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of the state — a claim Akeredolu denied, reports online newspaper, TheCable.

In a statement issued by Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesman of the state police command, Salami said his actions are not based on anyone’s sentiment.

He described the viral video on the encounter as “an attempt to foment sentiment and misunderstanding”.

Salami explained that he “only came to the scene when his officers and men at the government house could not broker peace between the aides of the governor and that of the deputy governor over the number of cars the deputy governor would drive out at the time.”

He said he won’t be involved in politics, adding that his duty remains protection of lives and properties in the state.

“The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, CP Salami Amidu Bolaji says Ondo Police Command under his policing architecture will never police lawlessness in the state against laid-down policing rules,” the statement read.

“CP Salami while reacting to a video on the social media platform of his purported confrontation with the Deputy governor of Ondo State over some number of cars, said, first and foremost the video is an attempt to foment sentiment and misunderstanding in the state; as he asserted that it is only apparent that the Police under his supervision take decisive responsibility when performing their legitimate functions as prescribed by law.

“According to the CP, it is only necessary that his presence at the scene as the Command’s Commisioner of Police could calm frayed nerves. He also said, having listened to the reason for the misunderstanding, advised both sides to come to terms, a condition they both agreed.

“CP Salami Bolaji who said he has never been a politician all through his life and would not want to be dragged into politics affirmed that he is completely apolitical and as a police officer, his job is to protect lives and property of citizens of Ondo State.

“He therefore advised the good people of Ondo that as the race to Ondo government house draws very close, politicians with interest in the race should learn to play their game with the dictate of its laws; and also advise their followers to shun any act capable of causing chaos or lawlessness in the state as he concluded “though I vowed to police Ondo State and its people with humility, I will not allow the ego and sentiment of any individual dictate what form of policing style I should use.”

