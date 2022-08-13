News

Ondo: CRIN moves to boost cashew production, trains farmers

Posted on Author dewale Momoh

Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) has trained no fewer than 60 farmers in Ondo State on cashew nursery practices, disease and fertilizer management, post-harvest handling among others. According to the Chief Executive Officer of CRIN, Dr. Patrick Adebola, the training was aimed at expanding the frontiers of knowledge as well as expose the farmers through cashew soil requirements, sustainable agronomic practices and management of cashew insects and pests.

Represented by Dr. Ibiremo Olufemi, Director in charge of cashew, Adebola said the training became imperative so as to capture cashew in capacity building programmes. He said, “our farmers are completely bereft of the indispensable knowledge on good agricultural practices on cashew production. We have been to many states and we considered Ondo State because it is churning out tons of cashew” “It is very pertinent to make our trainees understand how to manage nursery for good practices and proper soil also helps in good production.” During the training, Dr. Cecilia Iloyanomon, said research has proven that soil management to be the only way to achieve good yield, while she emphasized on visual and non visual as the approach to selecting a good site for planting cashew.

 

