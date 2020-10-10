Ondo decides: Ajayi votes

A Lagos-based cleric and founder of Christ Deliverance Ministries (CDM), Prophet Ekong Ituen, has urged the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), to intensify prayers, in order to avert death of one of its members. Ituen, in his periodic message to the country said, Nigerians need to pray against the death of a sitting governor, while noting […]
Obasanjo’s verdict on Buhari govt prompts call for national dialogue Felix Nwaneri reports on the raging debate over claims by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that Nigeria has joined the ranks of a failed states under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has achieved feats that a few Nigerians could […]
Comrade Osamede Igbineweka is the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Edo State. He gave reasons Edo electorate should shun PDP and APC. Excerpts: Your party is new in Edo. How do you intend to win the September 19 election? The APM is not a new political party, we are fully registered […]
