Ondo decides: Akeredolu defeats Jegede

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has secured the highest number of votes in the Ondo governorship election.

Akeredolu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), secured a total of 292,830 while Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) garnered 195,780 votes, giving him a margin of 97, 050.

Agboola Ajayi of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) placed a distant third with 60,051 votes.

Below are the votes of the three leading parties across the 18 LGAs in the state:

Ile Oluji

APC:13,287

PDP: 9231

ZLP:1971

Akoko north-east

APC:16,572

PDP: 8380

ZLP:3532

Akoko south-west

APC:21,232

PDP:15,055

ZLP:2755

Akoko south-east

APC:9419

PDP:4003

ZLP:2004

Akoko north-west

APC: 15,809

PDP: 10,320

ZLP: 3,477

Irele

APC: 12,643

PDP: 5493

ZLP: 5904

Ose

APC:15,122

PDP:8421

ZLP:1083

Ifedore

APC:9350

PDP:11852

ZLP:1863

Owo

APC: 35,957

PDP:5311

ZLP: 408

Okitipupa

APC: 19,266

PDP:  10,367

ZLP: 10,120

Akure north-west

APC: 9,546

PDP: 12,263

ZLP: 1046

Idanre

APC: 11,286

PDP: 7499

ZLP: 3623

Akure south-east

APC: 17,277

PDP: 47,267

ZLP: 2,236

Ondo east

APC:6485

PDP:4049

ZLP: 3221

Ondo west

APC: 15,977

PDP: 10,627

ZLP: 10,159

Odigbo

APC: 23,571

PDP:  9,485

ZLP: 6,540

Ese Odo

APC: 13383

PDP: 4680

ZLP: 4760

Ilaje

APC: 26657

PDP: 11128

ZLP: 4405

