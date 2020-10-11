Ondo decides: Akeredolu leads with over 53,000 votes in 14 LGAs

The lead of the incumbent governor of Ondo State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s election, Rotimi Akeredolu, has dropped to about 53,000 votes.

As at last night before the announcement of the results were suspended by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Akeredolu had led by 84,011 votes from 12 local governments.

However, on Sunday morning INEC had declared at the collation centres of 14 local government areas, with Akeredolu polling 213,251 votes while Eyitayo Jegede, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opponent trailed with 159,871, leaving a margin of 53,380.

With 43,263 votes, Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) is a distant third.

Like this: Like Loading...