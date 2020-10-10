Ondo decides: Akeredolu, wife vote

…as heavy rain forces people to abandon COVID-19 safety protocols

Ondo State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Rotimi Akeredolu and his wife have cast their ballot in the ongoing gubernatorial election in the state.

Meanwhile, heavy rain this morning in Akure, the state capital, forced voters, observers, journalists and INEC officials to take cover.

This meant that COVID-19 safety protocols were not observed as everyone bunched together as they tried to keep out of the rain.

Like this: Like Loading...