Ondo decides: I wasn’t injured at polling centre – Mrs Akeredolu 

Wife of Ondo Governor, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, has lashed out at those behind a viral video stating she was injured at her polling unit after thugs invaded the place.
She said the sponsors of the video were “insane”.
Mrs. Akeredolu, who spoke at their Owo residence, said the video was meant to damage the voting exercise, distort information and put it in a bad light.
She expressed optimism her husband would emerge victorious.
“People are exercising their franchise. The good thing is that people are voting in a peaceful manner. If we continue like that in all other polling unit we dont have anything to fear about violence
“We encourage people to vote and not fight. I urged people to vote in a peaceful manner so that our voices will be held.”
On viral video that she was injured, she said: “That is insane, that is absurd. That tells you how desperate people can be in politics or our political landscape.
“I am here in the ambience of my country home and somebody is there doctoring a video that I was injured.
“Were you the one that injured me? Such desperation will not do any good to them.
“The detractors want to damage the exercise, to distort information and put one on a bad light. It is all false. We will emerge victorious.”

