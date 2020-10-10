Politics

Ondo decides: I’m confidence of victory – Akeredolu

Onyekachi Eze, Akure
Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu, said he is confidence of winning the Ondo governorship.
Akeredolu who is seeking for second term in office, said he was not thinking of losing the election. The governor spoke when he cast his vote in his ward in Owo, Ondo North senatorial zone.
He commended the peaceful conduct of the election, despite the rain which disrupted the voting process.
The governor told journalists that “God in His infinite mercy will give me victory. My confidence is in God and I know He will give me victory.”
He advised the voters to be orderly, urging them to “go, cast your vote, move out of the place but don’t move too far, protect your vote and ensure that it is counted.”
Akeredolu said he was not thinking about losing the election.
“What I know is what will happen when my victory is announced: everybody will be joyous and there will be celebration everywhere.”
The election was generally peaceful except the reported cases of violence in Akure South and Ileja.
Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who arrived his polling unit, Cathedral Primary School in Akure South at about 9:05 am with his wife, insisted on joining the queue.
The rain, which began about 9: 20, disrupted the queue, and Jegede and his wife joined after the rain at about 9: 30.
There was reported gun shot at polling unit 11, Edo Lodge in Oke, Ijebu, Akure, but police spokesperson, Tee-Lee Ikoro, said policemen have been deployed to the area.
Voting commenced early in some polling units visited, though voter turnout was not impressive except at the polling units were Akeredolu and Jegede voted.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed that a boat
carrying electoral materials and ad hoc staff to riverine areas of Ilaje Local Government Area capsized, but said the staff had been rescued.
Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission’s office in Akure will issue a statement on this later.
 
The wooden boat reportedly carrying no fewer than 15 persons capsized du to overloading, with personnel and some election materials.

