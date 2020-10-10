Politics

Ondo decides: Jegede sweeps polling unit

Onyekachi Eze, Akure

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Eyitayo Jegede has won in the two voting centres in his polling unit.
Jegede, who stayed after his voted around 10 am, got 158 votes in Polling unit 10 as against 43 votes by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu.
Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate, Agboola Ajayi scored four votes.
In Polling Unit 09 where Jegede voted, he scored 220 votes while Akeredolu had 60 votes.
The ZLP candidate had seven votes.

