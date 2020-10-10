Politics

Ondo decides: Jegede, wife arrive polling unit

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his wife, have arrived their polling unit, PU 009, Sacred Heart to cast their votes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Anambra royal rumble

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

•Parallel traditional councils emerge •They remain suspended –Govt     The face-off between the Anambra State government and some traditional Rulers in the area got messier yesterday when a parallel Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Council emerged. This is following the alleged suspension of the Chairman Anambra Traditional Rulers Council and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred […]
Politics

Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu’s combination, dangerous for Obaseki –Ihimekpen

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Being among the six people that held the first meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State in 1998, Mr. Okharedia Ihimekpen, popularly called ‘The Living Ancestor’, is acclaimed to be one of the oldest members of the party in the state. The one-time Director of Communications during the tenure of Chief Lucky […]
Politics

Rescuing media houses from seething fire

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

When beggars die, there are no comets seen, but the heaven blaze forth the death of princes. William Shakespeare     T he above statement by Calpurnia, wife of the Roman statesman, Julius Caesar, aptly captured the predicaments of the media industry either in terms of their dwindling finances or the misfortune befalling media practitioners […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: