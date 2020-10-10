Ondo decides: Jegede, wife arrive polling unit

•Parallel traditional councils emerge •They remain suspended –Govt The face-off between the Anambra State government and some traditional Rulers in the area got messier yesterday when a parallel Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Council emerged. This is following the alleged suspension of the Chairman Anambra Traditional Rulers Council and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred […]
Being among the six people that held the first meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State in 1998, Mr. Okharedia Ihimekpen, popularly called ‘The Living Ancestor’, is acclaimed to be one of the oldest members of the party in the state. The one-time Director of Communications during the tenure of Chief Lucky […]
When beggars die, there are no comets seen, but the heaven blaze forth the death of princes. William Shakespeare T he above statement by Calpurnia, wife of the Roman statesman, Julius Caesar, aptly captured the predicaments of the media industry either in terms of their dwindling finances or the misfortune befalling media practitioners […]
