Ondo decides: Large turnout of voters as materials arrive early at polling units

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Despite the early morning showers, electorate in Owo and Akoko axis of the Northern Senatorial District of Ondo State trooped out in large number to cast their votes for who will pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.

Across the polling units across visited in the senatorial district, electoral materials as well as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived early.

In some of the units in Akoko South West and Akoko North East, materials arrived as early as 8:25 am with enthusiasm seen on the faces of the electorate as they exercised their franchise.

Meanwhile, there was COVID-19 compliance among the voters as regards the use of face masks but physical distancing was not observed.

Also, hand sanitizers were made available by INEC officials at the polling units.

No few than five personnel of the Nigerian Police were seen attached to each of the polling units.

While there was total adherence to restriction of movement within senatorial district, it was not the case in Akure, the state capital.

Aside the vehicles deployed for election duty, taxis, private vehicles as well as commercial motorcycles popularly known as ‘Okada’ were seen moving without hindrance.

Recall that the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu had ordered the restriction of vehicular movement from 12 am to 6 pm on Saturday.

