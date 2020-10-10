Politics

Ondo decides: Large turnout of voters as materials arrive early at polling units

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*COVID-19 social distancing protocol not observed
*Commercial drivers flout IG’s no movement directive

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Despite the early morning showers, electorate in Owo and Akoko axis of the Northern Senatorial District of Ondo State trooped out in large number to cast their votes for who will pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.
Across the polling units across visited in the senatorial district, electoral materials as well as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived early.
In some of the units in Akoko South West and Akoko North East, materials arrived as early as 8:25 am with enthusiasm seen on the faces of the electorate as they exercised their franchise.
Meanwhile, there was COVID-19 compliance among the voters as regards the use of face masks but physical distancing was not observed.
Also, hand sanitizers were made available by INEC officials at the polling units.
No few than five personnel of the Nigerian Police were seen attached to each of the polling units.
While there was total adherence to restriction of movement within senatorial district, it was not the case in Akure, the state capital.
Aside the vehicles deployed for election duty, taxis, private vehicles as well as commercial motorcycles popularly known as ‘Okada’ were seen moving without hindrance.
Recall that the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu had ordered the restriction of vehicular movement from 12 am to 6 pm on Saturday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Ngige, Eze in battle of wits

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

OKEY MADUFORO reports on the political battle between a former governor of Anambra State and current Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and business mogul, Prince Arthur Eze The raging battle of wits between a former governor of Anambra State and current Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and business mogul, […]
Politics

Stop insulting PDP National Chair, others, ex-Ekiti S/West LG Chair warns Olujimi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Immediate past elected Chairman of Ekiti South West Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Hon. Lanre Omolase has warned the Senator representing Ekiti South senatorial district, Biodun Olujimi, to stop attacking and insulting the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus and other notable leaders of the party. Omolase, who was […]
Politics

Aborisade: Secession’ll not solve Nigeria’s problems

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE reports

      Femi Aborisade, a lawyer and human rights activist, in this this interview, speaks on Nigeria at 60 and issues of governance, among others. WALE ELEGBEDE reports   What is your take on Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary?   The imposition of avoidable pains and pangs by the Federal Government on the economically overburdened […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: