Ondo decides: Shooting in Akure

It is a taste of the bitter pill for the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, following his probe by a presidential panel over alleged misconduct, FELIX NWANERI reports At last, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday bowed to pressure and suspended the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial […]
A former member of the National Assembly, Senator Buruji Kashamu, Sunday, debunked claims that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had nullified the recent congresses of the Ogun State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Kashamu said, rather, the electoral body had already received the reports of the congresses and was aware of the […]
Ebonyi State Govenor, Chief Dave Umahi, in this interview, speaks on projects embarked upon by his administration to connect the state with neighbouring states of Abia, Enugu, Cross River and beyond, UCHENNA INYA reports As the Chairman of South-East Governors Forum, how functional is the preview mechanism you introduced at the inception of your administration? […]
