Politics

Ondo decides: Shooting in Akure

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

There have been reports of gunshots being fired at Ijomu in Akure leaving one person injured.
However, the police swiftly moved in and took control of the situation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Magu: Travails of anti-graft czar

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

It is a taste of the bitter pill for the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, following his probe by a presidential panel over alleged misconduct, FELIX NWANERI reports At last, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday bowed to pressure and suspended the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial […]
Politics

INEC never nullified Ogun PDP congresses – Kashamu

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

A former member of the National Assembly, Senator Buruji Kashamu, Sunday, debunked claims that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had nullified the recent congresses of the Ogun State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).   Kashamu said, rather, the electoral body had already received the reports of the congresses and was aware of the […]
Politics

Umahi: My priority is service to Ebonyi people

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Ebonyi State Govenor, Chief Dave Umahi, in this interview, speaks on projects embarked upon by his administration to connect the state with neighbouring states of Abia, Enugu, Cross River and beyond, UCHENNA INYA reports As the Chairman of South-East Governors Forum, how functional is the preview mechanism you introduced at the inception of your administration? […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: