Ondo decides: Vote-buying mars election

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Vote-buying on Saturday characterized the governorship election in Ondo State as agents of both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) enticed voters with money.

In most of the units visited by New Telegraph in the Northern Senatorial District, the act was done in secrecy.

According to observations, the amount that each of the parties gave to voters varies from polling units.

It was gathered that the parties offered as much as N10000 to voters in some units while the lowest was N3000 in other places.

Meanwhile, voting has ended in most of the polling units while voters are waiting for counting to begin.

