Ondo decides: ZLP candidate, Ajayi wins polling unit

The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi,who is the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, has won his polling unit.

Ajayi won with a wide margin of 395 votes to defeat his boss, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who is the governor of the state and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 13 votes, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Eyitayo Jegede scored 5 votes.
The ZLP candidate voted at polling unit 004, R.C.M, Idumado Quarter, Kiribo in Ese-Odo Local Government.

Boat mishap: Our personnel, materials safe – INEC  

  Onyekachi Eze, Akure The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said all its personnel and election materials have been rescued from the boat mishap that happened at riverine registration area of Ilaje LGA, in Ondo State. Director, Voter Education and Publicity (VEP) Nick Dazang said in a statement that the rescue was made possible […]
Ondo: Herculean task for Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, faces an uphill task of leading the National Campaign Council of the People Democratic Party (PDP) for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, ONYEKACHI EZE reports Perhaps, if there is another project Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde will execute with all his might apart from the governance of […]
‘Uzodinma shouldn’t appease political class’

Dr. Acho Orabuchi is the Chairman Emeritus of Pan Ndigbo Foundation a United States-based political group. The American-trained educator cum political activist, in this interview, speaks on governance in his home state, Imo and other national issues. Excerpts: You are from Orlu Senatorial Zone (Imo West). How do you see Senator Hope Uzodimma, who hails […]

